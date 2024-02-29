Fake NYSC Corps Member Nabbed In Nasarawa

The operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have confirmed the arrest of one Ogeh Bethel Chibuife, a fictitious National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, at the Magaji Dan Yumusa Orientation Camp in Keffi.

In a statement published on Thursday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, the arrest was as a result of a complaint submitted at the Keffi Divisional Headquarters through a NYSC Staff member.

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph, the suspect was located after a head count of all Corps members who were attending a week-long orientation exercise at the camp.

READ ALSO:

The PPRO explained that the suspect, who was determined to be an Ebonyi State University student in the Faculty of Management Science and Department of Public Administration, gained illicit entry into the camp.

“She confessed that she was supposed to have graduated in 2022 but had a lot of spillover courses, and in a bid to cover up the lies she’d made to her parents, she went to the market and purchased NYSC uniforms/other items meant for Corps members and sneaked into the Camp to take pictures and send to her parents before nemesis caught up with her.

“The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Umar Shehu Nadada psc, mni hereby calls on all those nursing ambitions to toe the path of these fake corps members to have a rethink as the long arm of the law will catch up with them”, the statement added.