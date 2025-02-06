Fake Number Plates: FRSC Dismisses NANs’ Threat, Insists on Enforcement

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said it would not be deterred by threats from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the impoundment of vehicles with fake number plates.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Olusegun Ogungbemide. Mohammed said the Corps’ primary concern was the safety and security of all road users and that it would continue to carry out its statutory ties without fear or favour.

He stressed the FRSC’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) and would not be intimidated by threats from any individual or group. According to him, the attention of the FRSC has been drawn to a purported threat issued by the NANS.

He said: “This is as reported in some media platforms to shut down any command of the Corps that impounds their vehicles in the ongoing special operations aimed at curbing the use of fake vehicle number plates on their vehicles.”

