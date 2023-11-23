Fake NSCDC Officer Arrested, Arraigned In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arraigned 38-year-old Sunday Samuel before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court for allegedly impersonating a deserted officer of the Corps.

The suspect was arrested during the Biometric Verification exercise conducted for officers of the NSCDC nationwide.

The suspect was arrested at the NSCDC command premises, where the staff biometric verification exercise was being conducted.

Our correspondent gathered that the biometric official discovered him to be an impersonator when the computer system could not verify him.

“Some questions about data of the person whose identity he claimed was asked from him, but he could not provide the correct answer.

“The biometric official asked if he was sure of himself and he started shaking and confessed to having come to assist an officer.

“Investigation was launched into the case and it was discovered, following the confessional statement he made that he had come to assist an officer (name withheld) in doing the biometric verification exercise.

“He revealed the name of the officer whom he came to impersonate and also tendered the IPPIS number of the officer.

“The suspect claimed to be a staff of NSCDC, Ogun State Command and fraudulently gained entrance into the hall where the biometric verification exercise was being conducted, but he was detected to be an impersonator during the verification. This then led to his arrest and investigation”, a source with the NSCDC told our correspondent.

The suspect was arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court, sitting in Isabo on a one-count charge bothering on impersonating a public official.

He pleaded not guilty and his counsel brought forward an application for bail.

The Magistrate granted him bail to the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

He, however, ordered his remand in a Correctional facility pending when his bail condition will be perfected. The case was later adjourned till 8th of December, 2023 for the commencement of the hearing.