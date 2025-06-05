Fake NGOs, Touts’ve Hijacked FOI To Blackmail Public Officials – NEITI

Share

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has raised the alarm over the increasing abuse of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act by individuals and groups masquerading as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

These groups, NEITI said, lack identifiable addresses, track records, or institutional credibility and are using the FOI Act as a tool to harass, blackmail, and extort public officials and institutions.

NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, made this known in Abuja during a high-level roundtable to commemorate 14 years since the enactment of the FOI Act.

In a statement issued on Thursday by NEITI’s Deputy Director, Communications and Stakeholder Management, Chris Ochonu, Dr. Orji described the activities of these fake organisations as sabotage, not activism.

He said these groups submit FOI requests under false identities and misleading pretenses, and then resort to media blackmail and threats to demand money from government officials and institutions.

According to him, such individuals and organisations are not interested in facts or transparency but are only focused on extortion, which must be stopped.

Dr. Orji stressed that the FOI Act, signed into law in 2011, remains a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s democratic journey. He warned, however, that unless the law is urgently safeguarded, it risks being weaponized for intimidation and abuse rather than serving its intended purpose of transparency and accountability.

He noted that NEITI, as part of its commitment to transparency, has responded to 72 FOI requests in the past decade.

The agency operates a dedicated FOI portal, maintains a proactive disclosure platform on its website, publishes annual progress reports, organises media briefings and stakeholders’ forums, and submits annual compliance reports to the relevant authorities.

He said NEITI’s data, including its Beneficial Ownership Register, procurement processes, and implementation information, is publicly available.

Despite this openness, Dr. Orji lamented that these fake NGOs ignore such disclosures and instead resort to threats and extortion.

To curb this menace, Dr. Orji advocated for urgent legal and institutional reforms. He proposed the amendment of the FOI Act to criminalise false FOI claims, blackmail, and identity fraud.

He also called for the creation of an independent oversight or redress mechanism to verify the legitimacy of FOI requests, the establishment of FOI units staffed with trained professionals in all ministries, departments, and agencies, the acceleration of the FOI Act’s implementation across all states, and the launch of civic education campaigns on the responsible use of the law.

NEITI also called on anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), to stay focused on their mandates and avoid being distracted by the antics of faceless NGOs and fraudulent CSOs.

Dr. Orji reiterated that the FOI Act is not a blackmail license but a promise of truth, openness, and democratic empowerment, which must be protected.

He vowed that NEITI would not be intimidated and would continue to expose and resist unethical conduct.

Echoing this sentiment, the Executive Director of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Engr. Faith Nwadishi, described NEITI as a model of proactive disclosure and institutional responsiveness.

She noted that NEITI’s reports are powerful tools that guide FOI implementation, expose corruption, and support accountability.

Civil Society Representative on the NEITI Board and National Coordinator of Publish What You Pay (PWYP), Dr. Erisa Danladi Sarki, also stressed the need for stronger multi-stakeholder vigilance and sustained advocacy to safeguard the FOI Act.

He warned against allowing faceless actors to erode public trust in the law, stating that the FOI Act must continue to empower citizens rather than harm them.

Mr. Emmanuel Uche, Programme Manager of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme funded by the European Union (EU), reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s democracy and governance reforms.

He said the FOI Act plays a central role in empowering citizens, promoting justice, and strengthening institutions, adding that RoLAC remains proud to support NEITI and other institutions in promoting responsible access to information and institutional accountability.

Share