Fake News: Osun Govt Sets Up Committee On Cyber Crime, Bullying

As part of the efforts to guard against cyber crimes, cyberbullying and deliberate online false news publication, the Osun State Government has set up a Cyber Crime Action Committee.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Barrister Kolapo Alimi, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Sunday.

Alimi who said that the setting up of the committee is to give effect to relevant provisions of an existing law, disclosed that the committee will host its maiden action meeting on Monday.

“The increasing wave of fake news negatively affects both the government and the opposition and it is high time all operators were brought within the compass of the law in the exercise of their rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

“The committee domiciled at the Ministry of Justice has as members journalists and legal practitioners.

“The public is hereby informed that the mandate is to ensure that fake news is nipped in the bid, no matter who the perpetrators are,” he said.

Alimi stressed that the Committee is to apply relevant sections of the Cybercrime Act of 2015 to ensure that all stakeholders operate within the law.