Fake News: No Teacher Beaten To Death –Oyo Govt, NUT Clarify

The Oyo State Ministry of Education and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State chapter, have cleared the air on the alleged beating of a teacher to death in Ogbomoso by students, describing the viral news story as fake and a complete misrepresentation of facts.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Olusegun Olayiwola; Oyo State NUT Chairman, Raji Oladimeji and the Principal of Soun High School, Ogbomoso, Mr Ajayi Adeyinka, who spoke separately yesterday, gave detailed accounts of the incident.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju (S.A. Media to Governor Seyi Makinde), the trio noted that the claim that the deceased teacher, Mr Adegoke Fatai Abiodun, was beaten to death by some students is false and unfounded, stating that the incident in which he caught four students gambling within school premises happened on May 28, 2025, while the teacher died on November 4, 2025.

The Oyo State Government and the Education family in Oyo State commiserated with the family of the deceased, praying for the repose of his soul, while also warning members of the public to be wary of fake news.

Olayiwola, while speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting of the education family in the state, held at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology’s Conference Room, said the Ministry’s investigations from the school showed that the deceased was not beaten by the students.

He said that though it was true that the late Mr Adegoke caught four students gambling in school, he was not beaten by the students, but that he dislocated an arm while trying to beat one of the culprits.

He added that the teacher made efforts to treat the dislocated arm through local bone therapist and a private hospital, but it was later discovered that he had bone marrow cancer and that it was already at Stage 4.

He warned reporters and residents of the state to be wary of fake news, stating that the public needs to exercise caution with regards to unverified information. He said: “We have gone into the roots of the matter and found out that the information is false. We asked the principal to report to the Ministry and he is sitting down here.

“The fact of the matter is that the late Mr Adegoke Fatai had been sick. But the actual disease was not diagnosed until recently. The principal of the school told me that he used to go for medical attention since the time he got sick up until the time he died.