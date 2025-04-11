Fake Nails Increase Ear Infection Risk –Study

Share

Touching your ear with long, fake nails could cause a nasty bacterial infection that can even trigger tinnitus, warned an audiologist, a licensed healthcare professional specialising in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of hearing, balance, and related disorders, often referred to as a ‘hearing doctor’.

While anyone who touches their ear with unwashed hands is at risk of infection, those with extended nails are especially vulnerable.

“Long or false acrylic nails can be the worst culprit when it comes to the transfer of bacteria as they provide more surface area for bacteria and fungi to accumulate,’ warned Hannah Samuels, an audiologist at Boots Hearingcare.

What’s more, the ‘long, sharp’ digits can damage delicate tissues of the ear canal by creating small abrasions, she added. “These tiny cuts then become entry points for bacteria or fungi, increasing the risk of infection.

