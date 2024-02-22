Fake NAFDAC Website Costs Herbal Producer N1bn in Damages

Following the directive by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to impose ban on spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml, a purported hacked NAFDAC’s website has erroneously cost the manufacturer of Coco Samba herbal products, Bullion-on-Go- Neat Global Limited, about N1 billion in damages and sales over fake news publication warning members of the general public not to patronise and buy Coco Samba herbal products.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Managing Director of Bullion-on-Go-Neat Global Limited, makers of Coco Samba herbal products, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, disclosed that the firm was shocked to have seen an online news publication emanating from NAFDAC’s website, saying it had banned Coco Samba herbal products from the Nigerian markets, describing it as a sex enhancer, that was dangerous to people’s health and risk for local consumption. Ajadi explained that the beverage and food manufacturing firm was extremely confused and disheartened that there was no official communication from NAFDAC to that effect, informing or querying Bullion-on-Go-Neat Global about its products.

He said, rather, it found its way to NAFDAC’s X (Twitter) handle that Coco Samba herbal products were already banned and not healthy for local consumption. According to him, the purported fake NAFDAC website indicat- ed in the online news publication that the product, Coco Samba herbal, had been taken to a German laboratory for test and its final report was to immediately stopp sales of the products in Nigeria because of its side effects on humans. According to him, the firm decided to petition NAFDAC and five of its offices in Lagos and Ogun states respectively to report the matter officially via the firm’s Solicitor and Legal Adviser, Izun- ya Izunya & Co., but was stunned when NAFDAC informed them the purported website does not belong to NAFDAC and the purported online news also not from the stable of NAFDAC.

Ajadi said: “Bullion-on-Go- Neat Global Limited is a network limited liability company. We are into different kinds of businesses. We are into manufacturing of beverages which is under foods. We have alcoholic and non- alcoholic. “We are also into Real Estate and we are also into Hotels and management. I was not in yet country. I was in United Kingdom when I heard the news of Coco Samba fortified everywhere circulated in the country and at the same time I saw it that it was taken to the Lab in Germany laboratory. “I was shocked when I saw such news and immediate I put on the phone across to my staff that if they received any letter or any mail, concerning our products unfortunately they said no message(s) from anywhere, NAFDAC did not consulted us, they just went to the media and just blast the news.

We know how the media works because anything you say to the public, you must have evidence to prove to defend it. “So I expected them to call us as a company that is pay tax, we are not holding tax. So why would government will just come up with a publication that can caused damage to our company without consulting us, without calling our intention, even if there is any company that is falsifying our products, it is our duty to make sure we put in measures in place get those people arrested.” Speaking further, the renowned industrialist explained that while clicking on the purported NAFDAC website, showed a E. A. TEAM Galaxy Backbone, being run by one Chioma Chukwunedu, while Nairametric Aldo linked to Chukwunedu also published the fake news on its platform. On the investment implications on the purported fake NAFDAC website publication, Ajadi said: “Presently now, we are running at a loss in our business since this purported fake news publication came out because a lot of people have paid to the company over N1 billion paid down they want to use to buy materials (products).

“But now, we cannot produce anymore because of the problem we are facing from the fall-out of this erroneous publication. Who wants to buy when they are complaining about it on social media. “Who wants to have problem? You know the security of this country when they see the opportunity they used the avenue. So people are scaring transacting business with us any longer. So we are really facing the heat presently.”