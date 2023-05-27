Fake Lawyer Arrested After Defrauding PoS Operators In Osun

A 25-year-old fake lawyer, Abdulgafar Ayanrinde has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) after he allegedly defrauded Point of Sale (POS) agents inside court premises in Ekiti and Osun States.

It was gathered that Abdulgafar who is parading himself as a lawyer after wearing a gown and wig also defrauded drivers among others.

Parading the suspect at the NSCDC State Command in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, the Commandant, Sunday Agboola on Saturday, disclosed that the suspect was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State after intelligence carried out on him following a complaint from members of the public.

Agboola disclosed that, Abdulgafar on 23rd, May 2023 allegedly defrauded a driver who he hired. The driver took him to Osogbo State High Court, Osun State, and Akure Federal Court, Ondo State where he allegedly defrauded PoS agents to the tune of N150,000 before returning to Ilorin.

The Osun NSCDC Commandant added that the suspected fake lawyer defrauded another driver who took him to Ilorin in the sum of N100,000, after which he was arrested.

Speaking with the suspect, Abdulgafar, disclosed that he dropped out of the University of Ibadan (UI) from the law department in 2022 when he could no longer pay school fees.

He said, “I decided to start practising as a fake lawyer to swindle people in courts because my father who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) decided to neglect myself and my mother after he impregnated her.

“I do this crime to spite him. I regret my action, my father is the one that destroys my life. He denied me as his son and never took responsibility for me.“