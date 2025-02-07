Fake Drugs: Reps Urge FG To Strengthen NAFDAC, SON, Others

Share

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to strengthen the capacity of regulatory agencies, particularly National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) by providing adequate funding, modern equipment’s and advanced technology for effective surveillance, detection and enforcement.

They also urged the Federal Government to establish a special task force comprising Security Agencies, Regulatory bodies, and the judiciary to fast-track investigations and prosecution of individuals and businesses involved in counterfeiting.

The House further urged the Attorney General of the Federation to propose amendments to existing laws with a view to Imposing stricter penalties, including life imprisonment for those involved in the production and importation of fake drugs and significant fines for businesses found guilty of dealing in counterfeit goods.

The advice was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Muktar Shagaya. Presenting the motion, Shagaya noted the alarming increase in the production, importation and distribution of fake and substandard goods, drugs, food and beverages across Nigeria, which poses significant threats to public health, national security and economic stability.

“Also notes that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have repeatedly warned that Nigeria is one of the most affected countries in the world by counterfeit medicines, contributing to thousands of avoidable deaths annually.

“Aware that NAFDAC recently seized counterfeit food and pharmaceutical products worth over ₦5 billion in a raid at the Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, highlighting the widespread nature of this menace.

