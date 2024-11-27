Fake Doctor Who Used Friend’s Certificate To Secure Appointment Bags 4-year Jail

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has secured the conviction of Martins Ugwu who impersonated and used the certificate of his ‘best friend’ to secure a job at the Federal Ministry of Health.

ICPC, had in February 2016, filed a 7-count before Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi, against Ugwu, for making false statement to the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, through which he secured employment into the Federal Ministry of Health, in 2006.

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Mr. Demola Bakare, in a statement on Tuesday said the Commission said the offence contravened Section 25 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 25 (1) (b) of the same act.

The convict, according to the ICPC, also drew salaries and allowances up to N17.2 million between 2006 and 2016, after working for about ten years as a medical doctor at the Federal Ministry of Health with the fake documents.

Ugwu also used the fake documents to procure a staff identity card bearing the name of Dr. George Daniel Davidson, apply for annual leave as well as a post graduate training programme which would have conferred on him, a Master’s degree in the Field of Epidemiology Practice.

During the sentence hearing yesterday at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Counsel to the ICPC, Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, citing Section 319 and 321 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) urged the court to order the restitution of all money the culprit earned while he was parading himself as Dr. David George with a stolen certificate.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Kutigi stated that the issue of quack doctors has taken a new dimension and the sentencing of Ugwu would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to venture into the practice without necessary certifications.

The Judge therefore sentenced the fake doctor to a jail term of 6-months (consecutively) on each of the 7-counts preferred against him by the ICPC.

Justice Kutigi also ordered the restitution of the salaries and allowances paid to the convict while under the employment of the Federal Ministry of Health. He added that an additional oneyear jail term should be served in case the convict failed to meet up with the restitution order.

