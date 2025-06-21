Fake Degrees: FG Clears Certificates From Togo, As Reps Probe Benin Republic’s Documents July 10

Share

The House of Representatives, based on information received via diplomatic channels in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has cleared the Republic of Togo of allegations that its universities are issuing fake certificates to students, even as it has fixed July 10, 2025, to investigate universities from the Benin Republic.

The Federal Ministry of Education was also invited to come and testify on the issue.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Bitrus Kwamoti Laori, disclosed this in Abuja, while considering Petition No: 445 of 2024 by Sovereign Legal Practitioners on behalf of stakeholders in education against the Federal Ministry of Education over the minister of education’s pronouncement on fake certificates from universities in Republic of Benin and Togo.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday and upon a request from the counsel to the stakeholders, who said he was indisposed, the chairman explained that the issue of Togo has been resolved except that of Benin Republic and thereafter fixed July 10, 2025, for continuation.

The Federal Ministry of Education was also not represented at the investigation.

The chairman said, “Petitioners, we have a letter from your counsel, who is indisposed, asking that this matter be adjourned to July 10, 2025. And this matter was earlier fixed for today for the Federal Ministry of Education to come and clarify the implementation of the 2024 directive on qualifying exams.

“Also, with the earlier response we have from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the issue we have is with Benin Republic and not Togo. Of course, Togo Republic was cleared by the Ministry (Foreign Affairs).”

In his ruling, the committee chairman said, “Following the letter from your counsel, this matter is adjourned to July 10. And we will still serve the Federal Ministry of Education to come and give us clarifications on the pre-qualification examinations in Benin Republic. That’s the issue that’s holding a lot of students and other graduands from Benin Republic. So, Togo has no issue, it is only Benin,” he stated.

Recall that in December 2024, the federal government sacked some civil servants with degrees from private tertiary institutions in Benin Republic and Togo. The exercise affected federal workers, who graduated from the institutions from 2017 to date.

Similarly, the House is currently investigating a report by an undercover reporter exposing a certificate racketeering syndicate in Benin Republic that sells university degrees to willing buyers in Nigeria.

