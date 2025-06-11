Fake Blogger Arrested In Lagos For Alleged Blackmail Of Agege Council Chairman

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man, Nurudeen Adegbenro, who allegedly impersonated a journalist and engaged in a campaign of blackmail against the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi.

Adegbenro, who falsely presented himself as the Editor-in-Chief of an online news platform, was apprehended on Wednesday morning by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon. The arrest took place in Agege shortly after he reportedly led the early morning Muslim prayer at a mosque on Oredapo Street, where he resides.

According to police sources, Adegbenro allegedly used multiple fake social media accounts to disseminate defamatory content targeting the council chairman. His actions are believed to have stemmed from a failed attempt to extort N200,000 from Egunjobi under the pretense of offering media publicity.

“He approached the Chairman in February 2021, during his first term, offering to publicize the council’s achievements on a little-known news platform” a local government source disclosed.

“He claimed to be the Editor-in-Chief and made the request on official letterhead. However, a background check by the council’s information unit revealed discrepancies, including a public disclaimer by the actual administrators of the website denying any affiliation with Adegbenro.”

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had no formal ties to the platform and had been misrepresenting himself online. Adegbenro is currently in police custody, and sources at the FCID confirmed that he will face charges related to criminal defamation, impersonation, and attempted extortion.

