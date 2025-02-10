Fake BDC Operator Jailed In Lagos 

Share

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced Faruk Umar to six months’ imprisonment for engaging in illegal foreign exchange transactions.

The judgment which was delivered on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, following the defendant’s guilty plea to a one-count charge was brought against him by the Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Umar was arrested on August 26, 2024, alongside others at the Eko Hotel area, Victoria Island, Lagos, after credible intelligence exposed illegal Bureau de Change (BDC) operations in the area.

The EFCC arraigned him for conducting foreign exchange transactions outside the official market without a valid license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), an act prohibited under Section 11(1)(a) of the National Economic Intelligence Committee Establishment Act, 1994.

READ ALSO:

During the court proceedings, EFCC investigative officer Hamisu Sanni testified that forensic analysis of Umar’s phone revealed over 40 conversations related to forex transactions with other individuals.

The prosecution, led by C.C. Okezie, presented Umar’s confessional statement and findings from the investigation as evidence. Okezie urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

After reviewing the case, Justice Aneke found Umar guilty and sentenced him to six months in prison.

However, the court provided an option of a ₦50,000 fine, which must be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federation.

In addition to the prison term or fine, the judge also ordered the forfeiture of Umar’s phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: