Fake Anambra Pastors Flee As Native Doctors Expose Clients

About eighteen suspected fake Pastors out of the fifty-three profiled by aggrieved Native Doctors in Anambra State have fled their residences following the arrest of two colleagues by the Agunechemba Security Squad.

New Telegraph recalls that some Native Doctors had protested against what they called stigmatization and harassment of members by the Anambra state government, threatening to expose some Pastors who frequent their shrines to obtain spiritual powers for their respective churches.

They had also alleged that those Pastors have been encouraging the state government to raid their shrines instead of protecting them from the security operatives.

Consequent upon this allegation, the Agunechemba Security Squad stormed a perceived Church in Mkpor Idemili North Local Government Area, where it discovered several Oke- Ite behind the church compound with all manner of charms used by the Pastor while he comoueflaged as a Pastor.

The Pastor was arrested along with one of his colleagues, and twenty-four hours after their arrest, he named more persons whose names reflected with the list allegedly submitted by the Native Doctors to Agunechemba Security Squad..

According to a security operative, “The entire thing is shocking to me personally, and even some people I respect as great Pastors and call them men of God are involved in this.

“I saw fifty-three to fifty-five names, and some of them are popular Pastors, and when we carried out a secret investigation, about eighteen of twenty of them are no longer at home, and their wives said they went for mounting prayers.

“Some of them were reported to us by the some Native Doctors that are in our custod,y and they said that they are ready to testify before the Court of law.

“There are two others in Awka that have popular names and we are taking our time to study them so that we do not make mistakes but a lot of the names that we have in our list are not real Pastors but witch Native Doctors that cover as Pastors and they also do charms for these kidnappers who come to do thanks giving in their churches when they succeed,” he said.

Governor Charles Soludo had earlier announced that in line with the Anambra state Homeland Security Laws, anyone found to be aiding and assisting gunmen, miscreants and kidnappers in their activities would surely face the long arms of the law.

According to the governor, those people include Native Doctors and Chaim dealers, including those that pretend to be Pastors or Spiritualists.

So far, over thirty suspected fake Native Doctors are under arrest, and two Pastors are already under the custody of security operatives while man manhunt for more suspects continues.

