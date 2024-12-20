Fajr Centre Graduates 10 Qur’an Memorisers, Tasks Them To Live By Allah’s Book

Share

The graduands, who have now gained the mastery of the rules governing recitation and memorization of the Noble Qur’an and Islamic etiquettes, were awarded certificates of completion at the first Haflatul Qur’an of the Centre held at The Companion Mosque in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The graduands are: Toyyib Solih, Abdulgaffar Abdulhakeem, Momoh Abdus-Samad, AbdulWahab Tokunbo and Umar Ismail.Others are Azeez Mahmud, Ibraheem Utuman-Ishaq, Maryam Abdulrofii, Nusaybah Bunyamin and Rymaythah Abdulqodir.

The graduands, comprising seven males and three females, were tasked to live by Allah’s divine book, which they have learnt during their two years of intensive, step-by-step yet flexible memorisation.

A lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Fatimah Abdulkareem, congratulated the graduates for completing the memorisation of the Noble Qur’an, saying that it is important for them not to abandon the Divine Book, even after graduation.

The professor described the graduation as the beginning of success, urging them to be holistic in their attitude to life. “We all know the importance of the Qur’an, and more so memorising the entire of the Qur’an. The Prophet (SAW) made us know that the Qur’an would intercede for whoever memorises it. Anybody would want to be part of this,” she said.

Some of the guests at the Haflah said They need to extend their knowledge of Qur’an memorisation Also speaking, Alhaji Juma’h Alli Oluwafuyi, a chartered accountant, said the graduates should extend their knowledge by learning the deeper Arabic language and the meaning of the Qur’an.

He also said their entire life should reflect the Qur’an that they have learnt and memorised. Alhaji Alli Oluwafuyi added that Qur’an memorisation is a preservation strategy for the Holy Book.

“Even in the time of the Prophet (SAW), it was a preservation strategy for the Qur’an. That strategy has continued up till today, thousand years after,” he said. He commended Fajr Centre and expressed excitement about their achievement in building the young ones on the path of Allah.

He said, “If you look at the age of the graduates, none of them has attained 20. The oldest among them is 17 years old. That means at that young age, they are still able to sit down for two years and memorise the Qur’an, and perform wonderfully well. “We should all be happy.

Therefore, I am happy indeed. May Almighty Allah continue to bless them, bless the school, the teachers and the parents who have entrusted the children to the school for this kind of programme, and the children who have also obeyed their parents. “I hope that other Muslim organisations will continue to have this kind of programme”, he noted.

Also speaking, another guest, Alhaji Yekeen AbdulKareem rejoiced with the graduates, urging their parents to continuously guide them towards the path of righteousness. According to him, “I congratulate the students for the feat of memorizing the full Quran. This certification is the beginning of their journey in life. I want to urge their parents and guardians not to leave them on their own.

They have to be guided consciously towards the path of righteousness and ensure they maintain a cordial and impactful relationship with the Qur’an.

“Moreso, the graduands should be guided in their respective career cum academic pursuits. Fajr Centre will be willing to assist them in that regard. Once again, I congratulate them. May Allah SWT suffice us.

May you have no cause to grieve over them,” he noted. A member of the Board of Trustees, Hajiya Misturah Alli Oluwafuyi said that the students at Fajr Centre are not taught to memorise the Qur’an alone.

She stated that they are also taught adab (morals) and other lessons that will make them practise Islam better. “We are expecting them to live by the Qur’an that they have learnt and memorised.

They were taught the pristine Islam, and that is exactly what we want them to practise. That is our expectation. “Meanwhile, we won’t leave them just like that. We will continually monitor them. We will continue to mentor them so that they will be the kind of ambassadors that we want.

We want them to live by the Qur’an that they have learnt and memorised, to behave in the way of the Qur’an that they have learnt and memorised, and teach the Qur’an that they have learnt and memorised,” she said.

“I pray Almighty Allah will bless these children and bless their knowledge, bless the Fajr Centre, and continue to assist the management, board of trustees, and all the workers at the Centre to continue to do the good job.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Founder of Fajr Centre, Alhaji Zikrullahi Kunle Hassan, said the achievement is a tribute to Allah’s boundless kindness, the students’ resolve, their families’ encouragement, and the Fajr Centre team’s steadfast dedication. He noted that the feat of memorising the Qur’an is a cherished gift that will continue to illuminate the lives of the students and future generations.

Going down memory lane, the former Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), said the journey has been arduous but ultimately fruitful and fulfilling. Some of the female guests “From its conception more than ten years ago to its formal launch in May 2019.

At first, enrollment was a huge challenge, but with creative approaches like intense camps and weekend programmes, we were able to progressively lay the groundwork for what we celebrate today.

“The Fajr Centre Qur’an Scholarship (FCQS) was established in 2022, marking a turning point. In its inaugural year, our all-expenses-paid scholarship received more than 100 applications, thanks to the support of our sponsors and the hard work of our committed team.

Because of this, we were able to choose ten outstanding candidates to comprise our inaugural class. What they accomplished with perseverance, direction, and Allah’s favour is evident today. “Thankfully, that wasn’t the end.

Our influence and reach have grown since we welcomed our second batch this year. We were pleasantly surprised by the interest and reaction; we had 325 applications in just three weeks, even though the grant is now only for tuition and accommodation.

Our Centre is now host to 33 exceptional students, each of whom embodies the dreams and ambitions of their family arm the Ummah as a whole,” the Founder said.

Alhaji Hassan expressed heartfelt appreciations to his wife, Alhaja Mutiat Olasumbo Hassan, and other stakeholders of Fajr Centre for effectively taking charge of the institution while he was busy with national assignment. “During my absence, the progress of the Centre was not hindered a testament to the dedication of its stakeholders,” he said.

