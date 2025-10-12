Faith Raymond: Beauty Is Multi- Billion Dollar Global Industry

Faith Raymond is the Creative Director of Deemmy’s Beauty and the Beauty & Fashion Academy. Come November, 2025, Raymond will be hosting the first edition of her Beauty Fashion Summit in Owerri, Imo State. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about some of the challenges facing the beauty industry and why the industry should no longer be regarded as a hobby but a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Many draw inspiration from different things before becoming entrepreneurs. What was your own inspiration to join the beauty industry?

My inspiration came from seeing how beauty and fashion go beyond appearances. They shape confidence, identity, and economic opportunities. I realised that many talented young people in our society lacked the right platform, mentorship, and visibility to turn their gifts into sustainable businesses.

That passion to empower, redefine beauty standards, and create a thriving ecosystem is what has driven me. For me, it’s not just business; it’s a movement to transform lives, build capacity, and position African creativity on the global stage.

In your profile, it says you were self-taught make up artist. Is that true?

I started my beauty journey over 6 years ago in Imo State, fueled by nothing but passion, determination, and a vision to redefine how women experience beauty. With little resources but a big dream, and yes, I began as a self-taught artist, gradually investing in training, tools, and growing my brand step by step.

From home service to opening up a studio, and now running Deemmy’s Beauty and the Beauty & Fashion Academy, the journey has been one of growth, grace, and resilience. Over the years, my work has earned me awards and recognition as a top bridal makeup artist and an industry trainer, who has empowered over 1,000 students globally.

Beyond that, I’ve received endorsements and recommendations from happy brides, corporate partners, and event professionals, which remain the strongest testimony to the quality and heart behind my brand.

Did you have any challenges penetrating the market with your products? How long did it take you to break into the market?

Yes, sourcing capital was definitely a challenge at the beginning. Like many entrepreneurs, I didn’t have a large financial backup when I started. What I had was passion, creativity, and a strong belief in the value of my craft. I began small, working from home, using the little resources I had, and reinvesting every earning back into the business. Over time, consistency, referrals, and trust from clients helped me grow.

I also maximised partnerships, offered training, and created value-driven services that brought in income I could reinvest. Step by step, this approach helped me overcome the capital challenge without waiting for a huge lump sum.

What particular experience, if any, that you don’t forget while struggling to establish your brand?

Yes, penetrating the market came with its own challenges. The beauty and fashion industry is highly competitive, and standing out required more than just skills. It took consistency, branding, and building trust with clients. In the early months, it was difficult to get visibility and attract steady clients but by offering excellent services, leveraging word-of-mouth referrals, and creating a unique client experience, I gradually carved my space. It took about a year of consistency, persistence, and client satisfaction to truly break into the market and start building a loyal customer base.

What would you say is you most unforgettable experience? One unforgettable experience was the period when I had little or no resources but still had to show up for my clients with excellence. There were days I worked with very limited tools, borrowed items, or even improvised just to meet up with client expectations. What stood out for me was the joy and confidence my clients expressed after their transformation. It reminded me that my passion and skill were bigger than my struggles. That moment of turning “little” into “much” is an experience I will never forget because it fueled my determination to build the brand stronger.

How did you feel when the breakthrough started coming in?

One unforgettable break through was booking my very first big bridal client. It wasn’t just the job, it was the trust she placed in me to make her shine on one of the most important days of her life. The feedback, referrals, and confidence that came afterward opened doors and reassured me that I was truly walking in my purpose. Another milestone that fueled my journey was being interviewed on NTA International and others.

Sharing my story and my craft on such a platform gave me visibility I never imagined at that stage, and it proved that my brand was making an impact beyond my immediate circle. Those two moments became a powerful reminder to keep pushing, to stay consistent, and to believe that every effort counts.

What challenges have you seen in the beauty and fashion industry that needs government intervention?

Running a business in Nigeria comes with unique hurdles. Power supply and unstable infrastructure often increase operational costs, while sourcing quality products and tools locally can be inconsistent. The beauty industry is also highly competitive, so standing out requires constant creativity, innovation, and marketing investment. Beyond that, building client trust and managing expectations in a fast-paced, price-sensitive market can be challenging. Yet, these same challenges have taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of excellence in service delivery

What are the simplest beauty routines women should consider for beautiful skin and hair?

There are a few and to achieve Beautiful Skin, I will say always start with:

Cleansing – Wash your face twice daily (morning and night) to remove dirt, sweat, and makeup. Moisturising – Hydrate your skin with a moisturiser that suits your skin type. Sun Protection – Always use sunscreen (SPF 30+) to prevent premature aging and Sun damage. Hydration – Drink plenty of water daily to keep your skin fresh and radiant. Healthy Diet – Eat more fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E And for Healthy Hair, we all know that Regular Washing makes a lot of difference.

Wash your hair one to two times weekly with a mild shampoo to avoid product build-up.

Conditioning – After washing, always follow with conditioner to keep hair soft and manageable.

Moisture and Oils – Use natural oils (like Coconut, Argan, or Shea Butter) to prevent dryness.

Protective Styles – Reduce heat and chemicals; opt for protective hairstyles to retain growth.

As a woman who has trained many young people, what is their biggest challenge in the society presently?

The biggest challenge young people face in society today can be summed up in three main areas:

Lack of Opportunities and Support – Many young people are talented and skilled but struggle to find platforms, resources, or networks that can help them showcase their abilities and grow.

Financial Constraints – Capital is a huge barrier. Even when they have great ideas or have acquired skills, funding to start or sustain their businesses becomes a major stumbling block.

Pressure and Distractions – Society places a lot of pressure on young people to “make it fast,” which sometimes leads them to shortcuts or giving up easily.

Social media comparisons also affect their confidence and focus. Yet, what I’ve seen is that with proper mentorship, encouragement, and a belief in themselves, they can overcome these challenges and build successful lives and careers.

As one of the entrepreneurs in Beauty industry, what are some of the myths you have come across about beauty industry?

There so many but we will narrow it down to a few. Some I have come across are: Beauty is only about makeup and looking good.” Many think the industry is just surface-level glam, but in reality, it’s a full ecosystem of artistry, science, wellness, business, and confidence building.

“Makeup ruins your skin.” This is a common myth. The truth is makeup itself doesn’t damage the skin; neglecting proper skincare and hygiene does. When you use the right products and remove them correctly, your skin stays healthy. “Only women are involved in beauty.” Wrong! The industry is for everyone.

Men are makeup artists, hairstylists, skincare specialists, and even big investors in the industry today. “Beauty is not a serious career.” Some people still see beauty as a hobby, not a profession. But the reality is that the beauty industry is a multi-billion-dollar global industry that creates jobs, wealth, and opportunities for millions. The truth is:

Beauty is powerful. It boosts confidence, creates impact, and transforms lives.

What was your biggest motivation to become an entrepreneur, going into the business you are doing presently?

My biggest motivation to become an entrepreneur in the beauty industry came from my passion for transformation and empowerment. I realised that makeup is not just about colours and brushes. It’s about giving women confidence, helping them feel beautiful, and creating opportunities for others to grow.

Beyond serving brides and clients, I wanted to build a platform where young people could learn skills, earn income, and change their stories. That desire to combine creativity with impact is what pushed me into entrepreneurship and keeps me going.

Tell us a little about yourself…

I am into the beauty, and creative enterprise space. Through Deemmy’s Beauty and the Beauty & Fashion Academy, we focus on skill development, personal refinement, and creating platforms like the Beauty & Fashion Summit that empower entrepreneurs, creatives, and industry players. I was born in Lagos State, Nigeria, and had my secondary education at Ajara Grammar School.

I later obtained my B.Sc. in Computer Science Education from Ekiti State University. I am happily married to Uchenna H. Raymond, and together we are blessed with two adorable children, RayBrianna and Ray-Donald. Driven by passion for beauty and empowerment, I have acquired over six professional certifications in makeup artistry, positioning me as a skilled and innovative professional in the beauty industry.

Today, I proudly run Deemmy’s Beauty and the Beauty & Fashion Academy, where I blend creativity, expertise, and mentorship to inspire and empower others.