Faith, Practicalities, Mental Health In Young People: A Winning Combination

As young people navigate the complexities of life, the question arises of how they fare

Adeola (not real name) a young lady of 25 was sharing her experience with High blood pressure. It was a jolt that a young lady would be battling such a condition, which has been termed to be for older people. What are her concerns? Expectations from work, expected challenges, and also meeting up with responsibilities. Not that she’s not hustling, but what if the hustling is not paying off yet? She was admitted to a hospital and from there had to quit her job and focus on her health.

A young man Tosin by name is married with two kids. He works in the media industry and was complaining about how he can manage the little salary he is getting with his family. He complains that it is never enough because of the high cost of living in the country. Before the end of the month, the debts he has to pay exceed his salary, and he has responsibilities.

There are so many young people today in that dilemma because they are not meeting up with expectations and for some meeting with expectations, what is the outcome? It is even difficult to preach because of the pressures of life.

We have many young people keeping up appearances while being shredded from the inside. You see many just withdrawing and even with a fake smile a lot is going on. Which is why our spiritual fathers and mothers in the faith should always look out for these young people who are pulling, but they are getting tired, and some commit suicide. It is no longer news to hear young people committing suicide or being suicidal because their mental health is seriously affected.

Some as a way of escape go into vices just to take their minds off their situation.

Young people today are faced with these challenges.

1, Expectations

2, Financial Struggles

3, Mental health

Did you know that the World Health Organisation says that 1 in 5 adolescents experience mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders? According to a study by the Journal of Adolescent Health states that 30% of Nigerian adolescents experience depression symptoms, and 1 in every 10 Nigerians report suicidal thoughts. How is life lifting as well say in our local parlance?

What are the steps?

As stated, our spiritual fathers and mothers must intentionally encourage and support young people. Not just by word but in deeds.

Support is important: Faith leaders, families, and friends must be able to show support.

Mental health coping mechanisms: Like offering prayers, counseling, and deep reflection in handling the situation to have a positive outcome is key.

It is essential to note that the landscape has changed today because how life was years ago is different from today.

It is not about coming to church or the mosque, but how practical it is in the lives of the people, especially young people.

It may be difficult to practice faith when the mind is not settled because of the challenges young people are facing.