Faith Ojo Reacts To Lizzy Anjorin Husband’s Involvement In Land Grabbing

Nollywood actress, Faith Ojo has confirmed the involvement of Lateef Lawal, the husband of her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, in a land-grabbing dispute.

New Telegraph recalls that files from the Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta had listed Lizzy Anjorin’s husband among individuals sued for demolishing structures on a property owned by Faith Ojo.

However, Lawal was said to have escaped arrest in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on February 5, 2024, while one of his associates involved in the case, Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, Lagos State, and others were apprehended and sent to prison.

Reacting to the news, Faith Ojo, in a statement via her Instagram page, stated that the news of Lizzy Anjorin’s husband grabbing land is true, stressing that the land with the plan no “AGA/2582/037J/2020/LA”, which is located in Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa Lagos belongs to her.

According to her, she purchased the land four years ago and planned to build an orphanage there to provide shelter and comfort for people in need.

The US-based actress said land grabbing is evil, and the case will serve as a deterrent index to other people who seek to reap where they did not sow.

She wrote, “Good day, everyone. My attention has been drawn to the circulating news about Liz Anjorin’s husband, Alhaji Lateef Lawal, who is accused alongside others of land grabbing in Lagos.

“Yes I can confirm that the story is genuine and the land belongs to me. I purchased the said land four years ago and I planned to build an orphanage there to provide shelter and comfort to the needy kinda under my foundation.

“I won’t be able to say much for now as the matter is currently in court. I have a strong belief in Nigeria’s judiciary and I am confident that the right thing will be done.

“This case will serve as a deterrent index to all others who seek to reap where they did not sow. Land grabbing and all other associated shady dealings are evil. God bless you all. Faith Ojo.”