Faith Morey Speaks On Paying To Get Bigger Boobs

One of the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHL), Faith Morey, has revealed that she is not covering up her boobs because she paid a lot of money to get them.
The reality TV star made this known during an appearance on “Body Positivity” on News Central.
According to Faith, she was a tomboy while growing up and she had no boobs due to several physical activities like basketball, which made it impossible for her to develop boobs as a normal female child will do.
She, however, disclosed that because she desired larger boobs, she had to undergo surgery to achieve the desired size.
She said, “I was a tomboy, I wanted bigger boobs. I paid a lot of money for it, I’m not going to cover it.”
