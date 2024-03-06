Faith Morey Reacts To Alleged Affair With Iyabo Ojo’s Lover, Paulo

Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality TV star, Faith Morey has reacted to rumours making the rounds that she tried to steal Iyabo Ojo’s boyfriend, Paulo Okoye.

Speaking in a recent interview, Faith Morey revealed details about her present relationship with Iyabo while also discussing her intentions to rejoin the Real Housewives franchise.

Recall that there have been rumours that the reality star is having a secret affair with Paulo Okoye.

Addressing the rumour, Faith Morey refuted claims that she was trying to have an affair with Iyabo Ojo’s partner.

She said, “Well, it is not true. I do not want anybody’s man. You know, I am a single girl. I have been single for the past eight years. I was divorced. Nobody knew that. Unlike other celebrities, their whole business is online.”

“You know, I am very casual with my ex-husband. I have a great kid to raise. ‘She wants your man’. Then the final episode was, ‘She wants to get close to you’.

‘Like, you can see the pattern. People lie. They cannot keep up with it. He will be alright.”