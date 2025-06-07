Faith Morey Opens Up About Private Battle With Cancer

Share

Real Housewives of Lagos Reality TV star and model Faith Morey has revealed her long-kept battle with cancer, opening up about her diagnosis during a candid interview on the Tea with Tay podcast.

Morey shared that she was diagnosed with cancer about four to five years ago, a period she described as one of deep personal reflection. At the time, she was living a quiet, secluded life on a ranch with her son when the diagnosis shook her world.

“The news really hit me. I started thinking about what I would leave behind for my son,” she said, recalling how the experience forced her to reevaluate her life, her goals, and the legacy she wanted to build. Morey described the moment as a turning point, one that made her more intentional about her choices and outlook on life.

She said, “We were living in a ranch that’s why I said ‘am a country girl by heart and I would say transitioning. I just wanted to spend as much time as I wish I had with my kid, and when it changed for me was about 4-5 years ago when I went to the doctor and he told me that I have cancer…yeah, most people didn’t know about that and I remember just looking at him and all I thought about was what will people tell my child, not the day I was buried, but what will be the legacy I’ve left that my son would remember and people around him would tell him about his mum.

“At that time, I knew I had put my dream on hold, I was no more than faith. I was too relaxed on a ranch because I had lived, and I thought that was it. I told God that if I go through this and I come out alive, I would never play small.”

