Faith Esohe Essien: My Vision Is To Build Ecosystem Where Education, Excellence, Entrepreneurship Intersect

Mrs Faith Esohe Essien, is a tourism expert and management consultant, with Abilfat Travels, a destination management company (DMC). She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her journey in the tourism industry; her determination to make a difference and add value through her different engagements, especially in the area of manpower and skills acquisition.

Background

Mrs Faith Esohe Essien is a tourism expert and management consultant, with Abilfat Travels, a destination management company, based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

She was educated at Auchi Polytechnic Primary School; Greater Tomorrow, Benin City, Edo State; and later University of Uyo, where she bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry.

Her exploits in the field of academics continued with her earning Post Graduate Diplomas in Business Management; and Education respectively from the University of Uyo; Diploma Foundation in Travel and Tourism, IATA, Montreal, Canada; and a certification as South African Specialist.

Essien is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultant; Member – Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN); and Member of ForbesBLK Community. She was the immediate past Coordinator of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states branches of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and presently serves as Zonal Secretary, NANTA Eastern Zone.

Growing up

Born in Lagos, but bred in Benin City, Edo State, the Edo-born travel professional, had an interesting time growing up and could be described as a prodigy of sorts. She was brilliant, outgoing and of course, athletics inclined.

She earned the distinction of the Best Overall Student in Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS 3) and later served as the Senior Prefect (Girls) of her school.

Essien was also awarded a scholarship for her excellence in both academics and sports by the owner of the school.

Fondly called Marion Jones by her friends and colleagues due to her feats in athletics, as she held the record for the fastest girl in both 100 and 200 meters in her secondary school days.

She represented her school, Greater Tomorrow Secondary School, in Edo State Secondary School Games and went on to also represent Edo State at the 1998 National Secondary Games held in Abuja.

Propelled by a sense of duty

For her, devotion and commitment to her life pursuits were as a result of what she described as, ‘‘a sense of duty I saw in my parents, their devotion to God and their dedication to everything they were committed to.’’

No wonder she boldly asserts that her parents were the greatest influence on her. ‘‘Both my parents actually. My mum is an entrepreneur, done businesses from clothing, catering to livestock farming,’’ she reveals.

Adding, ‘‘my late father, Rev Godwin Igharo Omoike, was a Minister, but also worked as a Bank Manager with the Union Bank PLC in Auchi and Akpakpava Branch, Benin City.

‘‘He also taught at Union Bank Staff Training School and in fact, he began the Benson Idahosa University Faculty of Banking and Finance much later in his years. Their lives taught me resilience, focus, commitment, accountability, resourcefulness and most importantly, God.’’

Given these influences, her motivation, she notes, ‘‘was to always be a better version of myself, fulfilling purpose and living a life that God will approve of.’’

The world of travel

The world of travel was a familiar terrain for her, as growing up, she had the opportunities and privileges of travelling across different parts of the world and Nigeria, immersing herself in different cultures, and experiences.

However, as a business owner, travel business was not something that jumped at her from the onset of her journey into the world of business.

Essien’s first forage into the world of business started with a tentative step in 2008 when she registered a company known as Bon Marche Enterprises, dealing on general goods. Part of her stock in trade then was selling of clothes.

Picking up the narrative, she says; ‘‘in fact, I used to sell clothes, I had an aunty that normally travelled abroad; London, Paris and all, who would bring clothes and other materials for me and I will go all around to sell them. Even when I was on my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) year.

‘‘In 2010 I also ventured into cement business and sold cement in truck.’’

Later on she set up another company, known as Abilfat and Associates Limited in 2012.

However, becoming the ‘Boss Lady’ in travel business was by happenstance. It all started when she encountered the owner of Lab Travels and Tours Limited, Uyo, Mrs Shalom Asuquo.

From the brief interaction with her, Asuquo noticed her smartness and intelligence. Instantly, she invited her to work in her travel company and later made her the Travel Manager of the company.

Learning on the job, she grew to acquire more knowledge, skills and insights in travel business. Since then she has not looked back as she went ahead to establish her own travel firm, Abilfat Travels in 2016, which is a subsidiary of her main company.

She remains eternally grateful to her formal boss, mentor, teacher and motivator, Asuquo, who inspired and set her on the course that she is on today. She is quite aware of the fact that without her path crossing that of Asuquo and she taking her on her wings, perhaps, her journey in life would had been on a different trajectory today.

It was a challenging journey for her, as she discloses, ‘‘I made mistakes because I didn’t have the training at all, but in my previous job experience I had learnt and grown in workplace etiquette, working under pressure and interpersonal skills. These alongside travel education gave me more confidence to do my job.’’

This self-actualisation journey was influenced by the experience she has garnered on the job and her love for people and travels. ‘‘I loved making people comfortable, my work experience for over 10 years was zoned on service, administration and people management. So the travel and tourism industry is perfect for those skills and I absolutely loved what I did,’’ she recalls with a feeling of satisfaction.

She further tells you, ‘‘the business is dynamic, every destination always has something new to offer, and the industry is intertwined with history. I have always loved a good story.’’

Building a home and business in Uyo

Setting up her agency in Uyo, she says was not a challenge for her, ‘‘living here mostly for the past 25 years, watching the state evolve has been encouraging, however, most of my clients come from outside of Akwa Ibom State.

‘‘Frankly, the first thing is to understand the market structure and the key players as a diverse ecosystem. This travel ecosystem is populated by a mix of local, independent agencies, branches of national travel management companies, and specialised service providers.

‘‘With three main pronged market: The corporate and government sectors, the leisure travellers, those who wish to experience beautiful cities and the educational travellers. This can be air, land and sea trips.’’

While operating out of Uyo, her business is, however, both national and global based, with what she describes as, ‘‘remote staff presence in Calabar, Benin and Lagos.’’

On manpower and skills acquisition

Essien, having made quite an impact as a tourism expert and consultant, has presently turned her attention to improving on the state of manpower and skills acquisition in the sector, with her setting up a training institute; Abilfat Aviation Business School, operating out of Uyo.

Speaking on this development, she reveals what informs it, ‘‘as a travel consultant, with at least 12 years’ experience, the travel education I received primarily had be done in Lagos. Akwa Ibom State has rich tourism assets, and is currently strengthening travel infrastructure and has a thriving hospitality and leisure facilities among others, all of these need institutional support and strategic development.

‘‘It is, therefore, imperative that deliberate efforts be made for human capacity development in the travel, tourism and related sectors. Here my exposure as a travel consultant, who sells travel products has come to play.

‘‘We began physical classes last year September 2024 after conducting travel and tourism training since 2018 on and off, consulting for hotel owners, and others, with master class sections in between (with attendance of between 25 and 56 persons), online courses have been incorporated with students personal login for classes and an interactive sessions.

‘‘We look forward to having other courses like Cabin Crew/Air Hostess some time later this year.’’

Visibility and acceptance

On the level of acceptance by the people and the operators, she says, ‘‘we have acceptance once the people know the accrediting bodies and mostly those who are instructors and teachers are persons with proven track records in their disciplines.

‘‘However, as a new school around the block, people want to know more. So we keep pushing.’’

According to her, ‘‘Abilfat Aviation Business School is committed to deliver exceptional education and training, cultivating innovation, and equipping our students for career excellence.

‘‘We strive to develop leadership qualities, refine practical skills, and uphold ethical standards, empowering our graduates to make meaningful impacts in their industries and communities.’’

Courses on offer

The school, she says offers diploma courses that are licensed by the relevant authorities. These include; Foundation in Travel and Tourism Hospitality Management; Airfare Ticketing and Reservation; Travel Agency Management Sales and Marketing; Visa Advisory; Tour Guiding and Planning; Passenger Handling; Communication Planning; Safety Management Systems (SMS); Excellent Customer Service and Workplace Etiquette.

On Nigerian tourism industry

‘‘Nigeria’s tourism sector is bursting with potential; vibrant cultural festivals, diverse landscapes (from beaches to waterfalls), and deep heritage. Yet, low tourism numbers highlight a gap between natural assets and actual tourist engagement.’’

Besides, she bemoans some of the challenges affecting the sector, noting, ‘‘significant barriers include poor infrastructure, security issues, underdeveloped accommodations, lack of marketing, bureaucratic hurdles, and insufficient training.’’

To overcome some of these difficulties, Essien is calling, ‘‘for invest in roads, hotels, safety systems, streamlining of visas; strengthening of security; launching of destination branding campaigns, and to bolster training and regulation.’’

She is quite optimistic of the future of the sector, noting, ‘‘with the right investments and partnerships, tourism can contribute significantly to economic diversification, youth employment, and global image-building. The rise of domestic travel, beach tourism, cultural festivals, and eco-tourism signal strong future growth potential.’’

On Akwa Ibom tourism

She notes that the state is well-endowed and has all it takes to become a destination of choice. According to her, ‘‘the most significant factor shaping the future of the travel business in Uyo is the efforts of Akwa Ibom State government and it well-funded tourism development agenda branded as the ARISE Agenda, in which the state’s potential is to be transformed into tangible assets, creating a whole wealth of opportunities for savvy travel businesses.

‘‘His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno has been proactive in launching the ARISE Agenda to revamp infrastructure, eco-tourism, heritage, and marketing. Akwa Ibom recently earned the ‘Most Active Tourism State’ and ‘Tourism-Friendly Governor,’ honours at the Wonders of the World Expo.

‘‘The private sector is also part of this ongoing effort and development through policy dialogue via the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and consultations. The state government actively include hoteliers, tour operators, and travel agencies as well as other operators and professionals in the implementation of its agenda. ‘‘However, there remains room to deepen public-private partnerships for broader involvement.’’

Essien also tasks the state government to among others; prioritise continuous infrastructure upgrades, support emerging tech-driven tourism initiatives, enhance security to boost confidence, deepen partnerships with private sector players and institutions like AABS to build skilled workforce as well as the continuous upgrading of eco-cultural sites such as Ibeno Beach, and Oron Museum.

Looking ahead

‘‘My future plan is to build an ecosystem where education, excellence, and entrepreneurship intersect; creating skilled professionals, driving industry growth, and placing Uyo firmly on the global aviation and tourism map.’’

These, she says is possible, ‘‘through discipline, teamwork, and strategic partnerships.’’