Faith Ekwebenam Crowned Miss International Nigeria 2025

Faith Ekwebenam, representing Anambra State, has been crowned Miss International Nigeria 2025, securing her place as Nigeria’s official representative at the upcoming Miss International pageant in Tokyo, Japan.

The grand finale, held on Sunday, showcased fierce competition among contestants, but Ekwebenam stood out to clinch the crown.

She will now carry Nigeria’s sash at the 63rd Miss International pageant, scheduled for 27 November 2025 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo.

At the end of the event, Miss Lagos was named first runner-up, while Miss Bauchi, Miss Edo, Miss Cross River, and Miss Nasarawa finished as second to fifth runners-up, respectively.

Ekwebenam’s victory continues Nigeria’s consistent participation on the Miss International stage, following in the footsteps of Perpetual Ukadike, who represented the nation in 2024.

Known as one of the world’s prestigious “Big Four” beauty pageants, Miss International goes beyond beauty and elegance, focusing on cultural exchange, goodwill, and advocacy projects.

In a remarkable twist for Anambra State, the pageant spotlight doubled when Onyinyechi Basil, also representing Anambra, was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 in a separate contest held in Lagos.

Basil emerged victorious after a tense finale against Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, with Miss Bayelsa, Fortune Kurobo, and Miss Ogun, Irene Ikediashi, finishing as second and third runners-up.

The dual wins mark an unprecedented achievement, making Anambra the first state to simultaneously hold both Miss International Nigeria and Miss Universe Nigeria titles.