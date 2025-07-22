Faith-Based Varsities’ Agenda for Education Reform

…VCs, scholars collaborate for innovative higher education

AGENDA Concerns about the need to reform, recreate and refocus higher education to align with global standards and address societal challenges were the major planks of a two-day conference of Islamic faithbased universities in Nigeria, as they seek the integration of faith, knowledge, and innovation to drive such revolution

For two-day penultimate week, critical stakeholders, including Vice-Chancellors, and Islamic scholars, policy makers, and members of academia particularly from Islamic faith-based private universities across the country, as well as Islamic leaders, gathered at Fountain University, a private university owned by Nasrul-lahi-lFatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Osogbo in Osun State to advance collaboration and synergy for character reformation, using faith-based education.

The two-day academic exercise was the maiden Conference of the Consortium of Islamic Faith-Based Universities in the South-West and Kwara State, which took place early in the month. Their mission at the two-day conference is primarily to aggregate efforts about how to chart a new direction that would recreate and harness the intersections of faith, knowledge and innovation to support the nation’s sustainable development goals.

The theme of the conference is: “Bridging Faith, Knowledge, and Innovation for Sustainable Development.” Other key sub-themes of the conference revolved around “Islamic finance as a sustainable alternative for development”; “Environmental stewardship through faith-based teachings”; “Ethical innovation and interdisciplinary research”; “Mental and spiritual development of students alongside academics.”

No fewer than six-member universities of the Consortium of Islamic Faith-Based Universities participated in the conference, which consciously opened doors for collaboration and synergy on how to entrench Islamic Faith with education for character development among the younger ones and graduates. The universities are Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State; AlHikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State; Crescent University Abeokuta, Ogun State; Summit University Offa, Kwara State; Mohammad Kamaldeen University, Ilorin, Kwara State, and Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State.

Conference

Since it is apparent that the universities, as fulcrum and purveyor of development, have a critical role to play in harnessing opportunities for the betterment of the society, the conference set out to provide a robust deliberation on how faith-based universities could collectively navigate a new approach to education.

This, however, is evident in the fact that faith-based universities in Nigeria have continued to play a significant role in sustainable development by focusing on education, healthcare, and moral development, which are vital for creating a stable and prosperous nation.

Islamic universities must not see themselves as peripheral actors in national development

As part of their mandates, the universities in this effort were said to have not only contributed to human capital development and foster community engagement, but have also promoted ethical leadership, all of which are essential for achieving long-term sustainable development.

The Consortium, according to the organisers of the programme, was borne out of a shared vision to mutually foster synergy among Islamic faith-based universities within the region, with the onerous mission is to establish a robust framework for joint academic programmes, collaborative research, staff and student exchanges, and resource sharing.

Setting the tone of the maiden conference of the “Consortium of Islamic Faith-Based Universities,” the Vice-Chancellor of Fountain University, the host institution, Prof Olayinka Ramota Karim, called for a revival of spiritually grounded education across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. Welcoming members of the consortium and other stakeholders to the conference, she stated: “Today marks a historic convergence of minds and missions, a gathering inspired by faith, driven by knowledge, and anchored on the pillars of innovation.”

Addressing the stakeholders, comprising Vice-Chancellors and key representatives from member universities, as well as other participants on the expected role of the faith-based institutions to national development, Prof Karim, insisted that academic excellence without ethical and faith-based guidance is no longer sufficient in today’s world. “As we confront the complexities of our modern world, from technological disruptions and socio-economic disparities to environmental degradation and moral dilemmas, the need to approach development from a faith-informed, ethically-grounded perspective has become ever more urgent,” she said.

Prof Karim, the initiator of the Consortium, which was founded in 2023, said the alliance which brought together the six Islam faith-based universities – Fountain University, Al-Hikmah University, Crescent University, Summit University, Muhammad Kamaludeen University, and Minaret University – is designed to foster inter-university cooperation rooted in shared Islamic values and a joint commitment to academic integrity and excellence. The Vice-Chancellor further stated: “Together, we seek to build platforms for knowledge creation, dialogue, and innovation guided by the Qur’anic ideals of scholarship and justice.

“This impressive response underscores the relevance of our vision and affirms our shared responsibility to reshape the discourse on sustainable development from an Islamic perspective. “As Vice-Chancellors, we are also fully aware of the pressing structural and financial challenges facing private tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Therefore, this conference also offers a timely platform to deliberate on critical topics such as alternative university funding, research sustainability, educational technology, and student financing.” “The conference, which attracted over 107 abstracts from scholars across 20 institutions in the country, signaled what Prof Karim described as “a renewed dedication to education that uplifts society not only intellectually, but also morally and spiritually.”

“Islamic universities must not see themselves as peripheral actors in national development,” she reiterated, adding that “we are central to shaping a future that is just, inclusive, and spiritually conscious.” This is as she stressed that faithbased institutions are uniquely equipped to lead with academic excellence and moral clarity, offering solution-oriented scholarship that uplifts society.

According to Prof Karim, the theme of the conference “Bridging Faith, Knowledge, and Innovation for Sustainable Development,” is timely and transformative as it highlights the enduring relevance of Islamic values and intellectual heritage in crafting solutions that are not only effective, but ethically sound. However, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the theme called on them, as universities, to reimagine the universities as beacons of holistic education, fusing the divine with the digital, the sacred with the scientific, and the spiritual with the strategic.

She added: “To my esteemed fellow Vice-Chancellors and cohosts, I deeply appreciate your support, collaboration, and shared commitment. This consortium stands as a testament to what we can achieve collectively, and not as competitors, but as partners in purpose and progress.

“Therefore, let this conference be a bold proclamation that Islamic faith-based universities are not peripheral actors in national development, as they are central to its success.” According to her, it would ignite a renewed dedication to innovation, ethical scholarship, and service to humanity under divine guidance.

Curiously, the conference called for deeper collaboration among faith-based institutions, particularly in building models of education that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while staying true to Islamic ethics. Towards this end, stakeholders at the conference pushed for ethically-rooted innovation, as they stressed the urgency of rethinking how higher institutions approach curriculum, research, and policy, especially in light of Nigeria’s ongoing educational, economic, and moral crises.

Keynote speech

Meanwhile, in the keynote address, titled “Faith, Knowledge, and Innovation for Sustainable Development in Higher Education,” the ViceChancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), reaffirmed that for education to be more meaningful, there is need to build the future of higher education on the integration of faith, knowledge, and innovation.

Egbewole, who was represented by Prof Lateef Onireti Ibraheem, a don at the university, argued that the three-way blend is critical for producing graduates that are equipped not just with employable skills, but also with moral clarity and purpose.

“Faith provides the vision, knowledge offers the foundation, and innovation drives the momentum,” he stated, saying that “together they form a powerful framework for universities seeking to educate not just the mind, but the whole person, and by extension, build a more just and prosperous society.”

Making an inference to Islamic teachings and history, Egbewole cited the works of scholars such as Ibn Sina and Ibn Khaldun as examples of how knowledge and faith could create long-lasting impacts in medicine, agriculture, economics and governance.

While acknowledging that there is a relationship between faith and knowledge because one must have the knowledge about the faith system before he or she embarks on worship, the keynote speaker, therefore, insisted that higher education is expected to advance knowledge and that such advancement must be in an innovative manner, as well as sustainable.

Thus, he pointed out that the development of higher education requires more than the pursuit of knowledge or the application of technology, but demands a deep commitment to values, wisdom, and creative transformation. Interrogating the theme of the discourse, Egbewole said his expectation at the conference was that the discourse or deliberation would focus on how inter-relatedness would develop and recreate higher education in Nigeria, and equally enhance our country ultimately.

But, he stated that the Higher education landscape is currently witnessing profound transformation globally, and hence Nigeria could not be an exception. Subsequently, the ViceChancellor insisted that institutions should now take steps to produce graduates with employability skills, creative thinkers and leaders with a great sense of purpose and imbued with virtues of honesty, integrity, justice and focused on the transformation of the society.

“Faith is equally playing a very critical role in ensuring moral values, ethical frameworks and spiritual consciousness which will ultimately give purpose to learning and not end up being learning for learning’s sake,” he said. Since higher education is expected to equip individuals with the intellectual, moral and technical capacity to address global issues, Egbewole noted that recognising the role it must play in achieving sustainable development must therefore be a fait accompli.

Focus

On the other hand, the ViceChancellor explained that integration of faith, knowledge and innovation is very crucial if we are to achieve sustainable development in higher education delivery.

He stated: “Throughout history, faith based institutions have played leading roles in the development of higher education focusing on learners who are also given the opportunity of spiritual development. “We must ensure that education is not only about acquiring knowledge, but also about discharging religious responsibilities and providing solutions to challenges confronting humanity with innovative ideas.”

“The integration of faith, knowledge and innovation within higher education can therefore provide a unique approach to achieving sustainable development. By grounding educational practices in Islamic values, we can create institutions that prioritise learning for the greater good of humanity and the planet. “We can build a generation of leaders, who are committed to fostering sustainable development in all its dimensions.

And, in order to integrate the various elements into the higher education matrix, we must provide in our curricular ethics and values, encourage interdisciplinary researches, invest in technology to improve access to education, create innovation and incubation hubs on our campuses, encourage faith based organisations to invest in education not necessarily for profit, but to provide values.”

He added that the development of higher education requires more than the pursuit of knowledge or the application of technology, as it demands a deep commitment to values, wisdom, and creative transformation.

While stressing that together, the Consortium forms a powerful framework for universities seeking to educate not just the mind, but the whole person, and by extension, to build a more just and prosperous society, Egbewole reiterated that faith provides the vision, knowledge offers the foundation, and innovation drives the momentum.

Speaking about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he noted that this explains why the United Nations (UN) recognises the Green Sukuk, a product of Islamic Finance, as one of the modes of funding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, Islam attaches high importance to preservation of natural resources as a trust from Almighty Allah, and sustainable cities and communities is one of the United Nations adopted SDGs (Goal 11). Therefore, in the quest to achieve a sustainable environment, Egbewole further stated that the universities should inculcate Islamic teachings such as eco-friendly agriculture, sustainable urban planning, and resource conservation in our higher education system.

“Social justice and equity are also core tenets of Islam. Long before the coinage of the concept of sustainable development and the recognition of justice and equity as sustainable goals, Islam has always advocated the principle of al-‘adl (justice) which involves equitable access to resources, education and opportunities,” he added.

Thus, he insisted that higher education must strive to align its objectives with the SDGs especially SDG 4, which provides for quality education and SDG 9, which calls for industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Consequently, the ViceChancellor stressed that innovation for sustainable development is a key issue which involves applying knowledge to solve pressing issues, saying Islam has always been a driver of innovation by preserving human intellect and encouraging man to apply his knowledge and skills to solve problems and improve the society.

“Islam has always emphasised the importance of innovation in fields such as medicine, technology, agriculture, among others,” he explained, adding that as long as it serves the public good, it is imperative to stress that innovation could not be for the sake of innovation, but it must be ethical innovation.

The implication of all these, he pointed out, is clear, even as he maintained that as members of the global community, they have a duty to preserve life and living in a sustainable manner for generations to come, even when we are not sure there will be any generation after us.

Egbewole said: “All these underscores the strong value Islam places on the pursuit of knowledge, particularly when that aligns with the laudable objective of knowledge application for sustainable development. “Islam has a rich history of how knowledge and innovation have contributed significantly to advancements in science, medicine, agriculture, architecture, and social sciences.”

Resolutions

Rising from the two-day conference, stakeholders and participants in the communiqué issued at the end of the dialogue, noted that the global socioeconomic and technological transformations demand an ethical, inclusive, and sustainable development approach, one that Islamic principles are well-positioned to provide. Besides, they also stated that faith-based ethical frameworks are increasingly relevant in addressing issues such as multi-dimensional poverty, limited educational access, environmental degradation, and economic instability.

The Consortium, according to the communique, resolved to harness the intersections of faith, knowledge, and innovation to support Nigeria’s sustainable development goals. Again, at the end of the technical and plenary sessions, stakeholders unanimously resolved among other things that the Consortium of Islamic FaithBased Universities be expanded to the national level to reflect broader participation and impact. They, therefore, stated that to achieve this, the nomenclature consequently shall henceforth become:

“The Consortium of Islamic Faith-Based Universities in Nigeria.” They also resolved that faith-based institutions can significantly reshape higher education in Nigeria by integrating scientific innovation with spiritual values, and making ethics, justice, leadership, and entrepreneurship central to their strategies and curricula. The conference also recommended that member universities should collaborate on research, share facilities and resources, and actively engage in policy discourse, intellectual exchange, and ethical leadership training for both students and staff.

Part of the recommendations, based on the communique, is that research and development efforts should prioritise media literacy, digital proficiency, environmental stewardship, and the ethical use of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence to enhance learning and innovation. Also, it was suggested that institutions must work towards inclusive access to quality education and provide faith-aligned, practical solutions to the challenges facing their host communities and the broader Society.

However, New Telegraph reports that speakers at the conference also emphasised the relevance of Islamic finance, environmental stewardship, interdisciplinary research, and ethical innovation in transforming higher education in Nigeria and beyond. The conference, as part of its recommendations, therefore, called for stronger cooperation and synergy among Islamicfaith universities in the country to build models of education that are not only academically sound, but also spiritually grounded and socially responsive.