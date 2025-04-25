Fairtrade Messe: Agro Fair Records 18.5 Per Cent Increase In Attendance

Share

Fairtrade Messe GmbH, the Germany-based organisers of this year’s 10th edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack in Lagos, Nigeria, has disclosed that the event recorded a remarkable 18.5 per cent increase in attendance, with 2,230 industry professionals participating.

It said the participation solidified its position as the region’s premier hub for agrofood and plastics, printing, and packaging innovation.

Managing Director of fairtrade Messe GmbH, Paul Maerz, who confirmed this in a statement made to New Telegraph, said that the landmark 10th edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria closed on a high note, drawing resounding praise from exhibitors, trade visitors, panelists, and delegates across West and Central Africa.

Maerz stated: “The success of the 10th edition confirms Lagos as the heartbeat of trade and innovation in West Africa. This event continues to grow as a regional powerhouse.

“The presence of influential decision-makers from government and the private sector reflects the urgency to find sustainable, scalable solutions across the agrofood and plastprintpack value chains.”

Looking ahead, the organisers announced The Netherlands as the official guest for the 2026 edition, which reflects the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the Dutch Government in the agrofood sector.

“The move will further spotlight Dutch expertise in sustainable agri – culture and food systems, opening new pathways for collaboration, investment, and knowledge exchange,” Maerz explained.

The next edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria will take place in Lagos next year. This year’s event was held at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, the 2025 edition set a new standard with energetic world-class stand presentations, cross-border collaborations, and high-level public and private participation.

The exhibition highlighted worldclass technologies and solutions shaping Nigeria’s industrial future, from the national pavilions of Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, China, and South Africa to Nigeria’s leading innovators.

