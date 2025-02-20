Fairtrade: Foreign Investors Ready To Contribute To GDP Growth Via Exhibition

Share

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is further expected to leapfrog as over 100 foreign and local investors have expressed their readiness to participate in this year’s German’s fairtrade Messe 10th anniversary of agrofood & plastprintpack in Lagos, Nigeria.

It is expected to see realisation of multi-million naira transactions at the end of the exhibition. Speaking on the event, Senior Project Manager, fairtrade Messe GmbH & Co. KG, Ms. Freyja Detjen, explained that around 100 leading exhibitors from over 15 countries would showcase tailored products and solutions for the Nigerian market.

According to her, leading foreign exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, United States, United Kingdom, India South Africa, Middle East Asia, have signified their interests to grace the occasion, including active involvement from key ministries of the Nigerian government at both the federal and Lagos state levels.

Freyja stated that highlights of the event would see official national pavilions from China, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

Speaking on Germany as guest of honour, Freyja said: “Reflecting the partnership between Nigeria and Germany, this designation highlights.

“German expertise in these sectors and provides opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange and business development between German and Nigerian stakeholders.”

She added a comprehensive 3-day conference featuring over 20 sessions and more than 70 speakers in a 180-seat conference room.

Also, key highlights, include keynote speakers and panel discussions, a dedicated exhibition area for financial institutions and investment pitch competitions.

The Senior Project Manager, fairtrade Messe disclosed, “With investments in food & packaging technology amounting to €304 million in 2023, Nigeria stands as Africa’s second-largest investor, trailing only South Africa with €398m and leading Egypt with €281m.

(VDMA 2024). “Nigeria’s food production has witnessed a remarkable surge of 39.6 million in recent years, from €26 billion in 2016 to €36.3 billion in 2020, projected to rise by 48 per cent between 2021 and 2024, from €42.3 billion to €62.6bn. (Euromonitor International).

