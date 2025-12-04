FairMoney’s Credit Rating Boosted On Strong Earnings, Tech-Driven Growth

Global Credit Ratings has elevated the national scale issuer ratings of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, citing its robust financial performance and com- manding market position.

The agency upgraded the bank’s long-term rating from BBB(NG) to BBB+(NG) and its short-term rating from A3(NG) to A2(NG), assigning a stable outlook for the future.

Announcing the upgrade, FairMoney MFB stated that the new ratings reflect positive trends in the Nigerian microfinance sector and solidify its strong industry standing, which is powered by its scale, sophisticated technology, and operational efficiency.

GCR analysts pointed to the bank’s consistent earnings, strong cash flow generation, and a flexible funding structure further reinforced by support from its parent company, Predictus SAS. Director of FairMoney Nigeria, Henry Obiekea, commented on the achievement, stating: “Over the last three years, we have consistently managed portfolio credit risk downwards without hurting margins.”

He emphasised the institution’s role as a top earner in the microlending market, driven by high customer demand and high-volume loan disbursement.

Obiekea also noted the bank’s ongoing diversification, which now includes lending to small- and medium-scale enterprises. GCR’s report acknowledged competitive pressures but af- firmed FairMoney’s status as a leading player in Nigeria’s microlending sector.

The rating agency highlighted the bank’s use of pro- prietary technology to process more than 10,000 daily loan requests and disbursements, alongside its strong brand recognition, as key tools for expanding financial access nationwide.

FairMoney’s strong cash generation, modest debt levels, and stable, low-cost customer deposit base were also noted as continuing supports for its credit profile. The stable outlook reflects GCR’s expectation that FairMoney will continue enhancing its portfolio quality over the next 12 to 18 months.

This view is bolstered by the company’s increased use of internal and external data for customer risk assessment, a gradual move into secured lending, and a more stable macroeconomic environment.

GCR anticipates the bank will grow its market share, diversify its earnings, maintain its net interest margin below 80 per cent, and sustain current levels of operational cash flow and leverage.

“GCR’s decision to upgrade our ratings is a strong endorsement of the FairMoney platform. It highlights the strength of our business model, our solid financial performance, and our commitment to effec- tive credit risk management,” Obiekea concluded.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, FairMoney MFB operates via a mobile app, providing instant loans, savings accounts, credit lines, and payment services to its users.