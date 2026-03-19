FairMoney Strengthens Corporate Governance With New Appointments

FairMoney Microfinance Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading technology-driven financial institutions, has announced the appointment of seasoned banking professionals, Gbenga Shobo as Chairman of the Board, and Debo Aderoju as Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer.

The appointments are said to be part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance structure and executive leadership capacity respectively, as it expands its footprint in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital financial services sector.

The company, in a statement, said: “These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone in FairMoney’s institutional evolution, underscoring a deepened commitment to world-class corporate governance, regulatory excellence, and sustainable growth.

As the organization transitions from a high-growth fintech to a full-service microfinance bank, the integration of these seasoned industry leaders strengthens its governance framework and operational capacity.

“The appointment of Gbenga Shobo as Chairman brings over 35 years of experience in the banking industry to FairMoney. A former Deputy Managing Director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Shobo, is a celebrated “titan” of African banking.

During his tenure at FirstBank, he played a pivotal role in driving remarkable growth in digital banking volumes and supervised business units that generated significant portions of the bank’s total revenue.

“An alumnus of the University of Ife, Harvard Business School, Stanford University and INSEAD, Mr. Shobo brings over 11 years of distinguished board-level experience at First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

He has also served on the boards of various financial institutions, including microfinance, insurance and fintechs, highlighting his experience across diverse segments of the financial services ecosystem.

“Renowned for his strategic insight, governance acumen, and boardroom expertise, his appointment is expected to further strengthen the Bank’s governance architecture and provide strong strategic oversight as FairMoney continues to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s financial services landscape, while upholding the highest ethical standards.

“Also joining the leadership team is Mr. Debo Aderoju, a banking professional with more than two decades of experience in credit management, enterprise risk management, and inclusive finance.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Microfinance Bank Nigeria.

“Earlier in his career, Mr. Aderoju worked at United Bank for Africa and later moved to First Bank of Nigeria Limited, where he oversaw risk management functions across multiple Sub-Saharan African markets. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

“He is an alumnus of the Lead- ership Development Program at the Gordon Institute of Business and Science (GIBS), University of Pretoria, South Africa, and the Massachusetts Institute of Tech- nology.