FairMoney Emphasises Tech-Powered Banking To Drive Nigeria’s $1trn Economy Ambition

FairMoney Microfinance Bank has stated that tech-powered banking is needed for Nigeria to achieve a $1 trillion GDP by 2030, saying its transformation into a fullservice digital financial ecosystem is emerging as a critical engine for Nigeria’s ambitious national goals and radically expanding financial inclusion.

By moving far beyond its origin in digital lending, FairMoney said it is now directly tackling a key barrier to economic growth.

The Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) survey revealed that nearly a quarter of Nigerian adults remain financially excluded, representing a vast pool of untapped economic potential.

Speaking, Managing Director of FairMoney, Henry Obiekea, said: “Our evolution is about more than products; it’s about building the financial infrastructure for a larger economy.

“We are providing the tools, savings, credit, business accounts, and financial identity, that allow individuals and SMEs to participate fully and productively.”

He said the bank’s strategy aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion objectives, creating a digital on-ramp to the formal economy.

“Its advanced credit scor- ing is building the digital financial identities essential for a modern credit system, while its savings products help protect capital from inflation.

This holistic model is already demonstrating scale and impact.” According to the CRC Credit Bureau, FairMoney ranked 3rd among Nigerian financial institutions for total credit originations in Q4 2023, channeling vital capital into the hands of consumers and businesses.

“From offering flexible credit lines like FlexiCredit for professionals to serving small merchants, FairMoney is integrating more Nigerians into the digital economy.

Each new account and each built credit history contributes to a broader, more resilient, and data-rich financial system, a foundational requirement for attracting investment and achieving the nation’s trillion-dollar economic vision,” he said.