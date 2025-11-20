Fair Digital Access Key To Unlocking Nigeria’s $1trn Economy –Obiekea

Nigeria’s ambitious goal of achieving a $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product by 2030 is wholly achievable but hinges on harnessing the nation’s greatest asset: its dynamic and youthful population, according to Henry Obiekea, Managing Director of FairMoney Microfinance Bank Nigeria.

He described this demographic dividend as a reservoir of creativity and innovation, yet brilliant ideas from young Nigerians often stall due to a fundamental lack of access to finance.

The Finance Minister, Mr. Wale Edun, recently amplified this imperative, urging financial institutions to actively finance the ideas of young Nigerians. “Failure to do so risks pushing this talent into unregulated, unproductive ecosystems,” Obiekea quoted, underscoring that financial inclusion is the priority driver for meeting the $1 trillion target.

Despite Nigeria’s status as a continental technology leader, a significant portion of its adult population remains financially underserved, with recent surveys showing a total gap of 36%, representing approximately 40 million productive individuals.

This includes 26 per cent of adults fully excluded from the formal system and another 10 per cent reliant solely on informal services, with gaps especially pronounced in the Northern regions and among low-income groups.

While mobile penetration and digital onboarding are narrowing the divide, Obiekea emphasised that sustained progress fundamentally demands access to credit. Nigeria’s credit penetration remains notably shallow, registering between 13 per cent and 19 per cent of GDP, among the lowest globally and far below regional peers like Kenya and Egypt, which have ratios between 31 per cent and 37 per cent.

The opportunity for change lies in the digital revolution, with mobile phone usage soaring to over 93 per cent of adults, rendering the physical bank branch obsolete.

However, he argued that digital access alone is insufficient. “The engine for sustained economic growth is authentic financial inclusion, characterised by fairness and transparency.

Without these twin values, digital finance risks replacing physical exclusion with predatory models, characterised by hidden charges and opaque terms that ultimately erode trust, leading to financial distress and a retreat from the formal economy,” he stated.

He explained that to truly empower he populace and grow the GDP, every transaction must build, not break, the customer’s financial life.

He detailed that FairMoney’s model directly tackles these barriers. “Our commitment to ‘no hidden charges’ means customers understand the full cost of credit upfront, fostering a responsible borrowing culture,” he said.

The bank leverages innovation for operational efficiency, using alternative data for rapid loan approvals and technology like Maps for remote address verification.

Beyond loans, FairMoney offers fullservice banking, including bank account numbers, competitive Fixed Deposits, instant bill payments, and POS services for small businesses. “By providing these robust services with speed and transparency, FairMoney is not just offering a product; we are committed to digitally onboarding millions of Nigerians into a trusted, formal economic identity,” Obiekea added.

The economic impact of this fair digital model directly powers the $1 trillion objective. A small business owner securing a transparent loan can instantly purchase inventory and hire staff, translating into higher output and taxable revenue.

Furthermore, by offering competitive savings rates, the bank mobilizes dormant capital, creating an investment bedrock for essential infrastructure projects. This approach also builds resilience, as entrepreneurs with access to transparent savings or loans in a crisis can prevent business collapse, maintaining employment and economic continuity.

“Fairness in finance, therefore, is not a philanthropic ideal; it is a sound economic strategy,” Obiekea concluded. “The path to a $1 trillion economy is clear: it must be built on the principle of inclusion.

In the digital age, trust is the new currency. To fully unlock Nigeria’s trillion-dollar destiny, we must earn this trust through consistent value, transparency, and the fair and equitable deployment of financial capital.”