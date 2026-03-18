Failure To Educate Millions Of Children Fuels Nigeria’s Crises – Expert

A communication expert, Dr Geoffrey Njoku, has attributed many of Nigeria’s lingering socio-economic and security challenges to the country’s failure to provide quality education for its rapidly growing child population.

Njoku made this assertion on Tuesday in Gombe while addressing journalists at a regional workshop on ethical reporting of children, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund.

He described the rising number of out-of-school children as a clear indication that Nigeria is neglecting the fundamental principle of investing in education as a catalyst for national development.

According to him, the country’s out-of-school population, estimated at 18.2 million, represents a looming national emergency.

“To put this in perspective, the figure exceeds the population of several countries, including Togo and Benin. This underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for decisive action,” Njoku said.

He further warned against the selective application of the rule of law, stressing that inconsistent enforcement weakens governance structures and fuels systemic dysfunction.

“All laws are interlinked and must be implemented holistically. Picking and choosing which laws to obey undermines national progress,” he added.

In a keynote address, the Country Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, emphasised the critical role of ethical journalism in safeguarding children, particularly those affected by conflict and humanitarian crises.

Represented by the organisation’s Communication Specialist, Sussan Akila, Abdelatef noted that journalists often operate under difficult conditions but must prioritise the protection of children’s identities and dignity.

“Media practitioners must avoid exposing vulnerable children to further harm by publishing identifiable details such as names or photographs,” she said, adding that the media wields significant influence in shaping public perception and policy responses.

She urged journalists to adopt empathy-driven reporting, stressing that headlines, images and narratives should not jeopardise the safety or future of affected children.

Earlier, Assistant Director at the Child Rights Information Bureau, Toye Falayi, explained that the training aimed to deepen journalists’ understanding of child rights frameworks and enhance responsible reportage.

Falayi noted that sessions at the workshop covered key areas, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the domestication of the Child Rights Act (2003) in Nigeria, and the broader challenges confronting child protection efforts.

The workshop attracted over 70 journalists drawn from the North-East and North-Central zones, comprising reporters, editors and correspondents from both print and electronic media organisations.