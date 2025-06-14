Failure Or Success Of Okowa Is Collective Effort Of Board Members –Solomon Aliyu

Share

A Contestant To The Board Of The Newly Constituted Athletic Federation Of Nigeria, Ex-international, Solomon Aliyu, In An Interview With Saturday Telegraph’s Charles Ogundiya Has Said With So Many Ex-internationals On The New Board Of The Federation, They Should Be Able To Attract Funds To Run The Federation. Excerpts…

The election into the coaches and technical officials/coaches’ representative on the board of AFN ended in stalemate back-to-back what does that tells you as a candi-date?

Seriously, as a candidate, it is not the way it should be and we have to wait till the end. We were supposed to have had this election on June 11, after what happened in Abeokuta, but on Wednesday, while the other bodies did their elections, we failed to do our because the other people said they didn’t know the election was to happen on the day, so the National Sports Commission gave ultimatum of 24 hours, but it was still the same scenario and we decided to have it on Saturday, hopefully a winner will emerge. The other body said the that the notice came at a short interval. So, they’ve moved the elec-tion again now, they’re giving them a grace for two days.

As a coach, do you think it is right to merge these two great bodies together to produce just a representative on the board?

Personally, I have been asking that ques-tion, in whose wisdom these two important bodies are merged together? If you check other bodies, NAWIS and NAPHER, they are of separate bodies and already done with their election, so why are they merging an-other two important bodies like Technical and Coaches? They said for us, we must pro-duce just one representative, I don’t know who initiated that, but we have to leave with it at the moment and see how things can change in the future.

This current board is consisting of so many ex-internationals. As one of former athletes who already competed for the country within and outside, do you think the coming of so many exes will help to restore the glory days of track and field in Nigeria?

I think that will really bring more sanity to the board and help us to forge a good team together. Some of these members have com-peted together before becoming officials and now coming together as a board member, they should be able to work together as a team. With the few other individuals joining the ex-internationals on the board, then they should be able to bring their heads together to work as a team, I think they should be the best board we are going to have in a very long time.

Some people are skeptical of the group

as they were like, even though they have passion for the sport, it might be difficult for the board members to raise funds to run the federation. Apart from the president and few others, bulk of others are ex-interna-tionals. Do you think their fear is real?

In time past, when you don’t have the so-called big men and money bags, where was the funds coming from? And what were they doing differently that these set cannot be able to still do? The funds should even come in more now because almost all the names on the board that are there, are people who you can trust. And where you have people like that with integrity, you should be able to also have multi-internationals and corporate bodies that can be able to assist financially and help the growth of the game. Also that’s where the president comes in as he must be able to access the strength of all the mem-bers and see how they can all collectively bring in the funds. I think one other thing that will help the board is to work together in harmony because where there is peace the corporate bodies would be ready to work with them. The board must make sure they work together in harmony and not disarray so as to attract the needed sponsorship. But where we are in a disarray, where there is quarrel every now and then, you can’t be able to access the needed sponsorship.

You just mentioned quarrel which was one of the biggest problems with the outgoing board. With the relationships with some of the current board members as they have been colleagues for years, do you think we are going to have a better board?

If you look at some of the names on the current board, the likes of Olu Sule, Lekan Soetan, Gabriel Okon, Samuel Onikeku, they have been together as friends, team mates and colleagues in the past, they have been co-existing together for years and coming together now as board members, I think the bond will help the board. In the sense of it, we surely are human and there is no way human beings won’t have disagreement, but with the relationship between everyone, it will be much easier for them to set-tle their differences. Surely, there will be disagreements, there is no doubt about that. But your ability to decide and agree later makes the difference. So we are old friends. We competed to-gether as athletes and now coming together as officials. Anytime we are in disagree-ment, we will sit down as friends, discuss it, and we will come together to settle it and forge way forward.

We now have Tonobok

Okowa returning as the

president, do you think he already done enough to

warrant a second term and what do you expect him

to do differently this time around?

I think I have a differ-ent opinion. What do you expect of the president for this outgoing board? Using this very new board now, where you have five inter-nationalists, do you think they will leave everything on the feet of the president alone? Ofcourse they must advice him and help him to succeed because his failure is for everyone and vice-ver-sa. If some members of the outgoing board are saying he has not done enough, then they should share in the blame. It is not all about the president alone because he is not Alpha and Omega of the board, they are there to work with him and the question is what were they able also to contribute or advise the president on how to move the entire federation forward? If they say he failed, then the failures are col-lective failures, that’s my take. So, the presi-dent’s first term in my own opinion, if it was a failure, then the board members would say they have failed because they refused or did not advise the president and if their assessment is success, then they are going to share that success as a board.

You are going to the poll on Saturday, do you see yourself coming out successful?

Well, we are hoping the other group are going to be available for the election and see how we can convince the delegates to vote for the right person. I see myself coming out victorious.

