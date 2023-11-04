Failing Health: Deportee Seeks Return To Canada For Medical Treatment

Challenged by a debilitating health condition, a deported Nigerian from Canada, Ms. Chinegbo Elizabeth Obia- lor has made a passionate appeal to the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to offer her a return visa to take care of her failing health. She stated that her health condition worsened after she was sent back to the country, explaining that she is practically on life support at the moment.

Obialor attributed her condition to the hard work she performed while in Canada, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when she worked as a personal support worker and as a cook in a local restaurant back in Canada. Narrating her ordeal to Saturday Telegraph in Enugu yesterday, she said she was deported on June 1st, 2023 from the Immigration Detention Center in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

According to her, she arrived in Canada in 2019, seeking protection due to harrowing circumstances in Nigeria, but that despite her claims and the critical nature of her situation, her applications were declined on the basis of alleged unauthenticated birth and death certificates of her family members.

“What has taken a dire turn in my case is the rapid decline of my health due to no access to good healthcare, my medication from Canada stopped, no job to return to, and no money to feed with because I left with nothing, no house to live in,” Obialor narrated.

Obialor, who has been suffering from a medical condition requiring surgery, said she has been without her prescribed medication since May 11th, 2023, recalling that two doctors within the Immigration Detention Center confirmed the severity of her condition.

She further disclosed that her own family doctor reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) with compelling evidence of her deteriorating health without success. Obialor lost her brother and two of her children in 2018, and the recent passing of her sister in May 2023, further compounded her condition.