Failing Family System Fueling Insecurity, Says CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa yesterday emphasised the central role of families in strengthening internal security.

He said this while declaring ‘ Exercise Haske Biyu 2025’ closed at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji.

According to him, the focus on family values, civic responsibility, and moral resilience as core elements of the exercise was vital, given the country’s internal security challenges, which are shared by other nations represented.

Musa said: “The family is the bedrock of every community without the family, there can’t be a good community “What we have realised is that because the family system is failing, insecurity is growing, which means if we address the security, the family issues, insecurity will go down.”

The military chief emphasised that the citizens must understand the importance of why family was shaped and organised, stressing discipline as a key player, saying: “That is why you have the regulations.