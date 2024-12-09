Failed Projects: Lawmaker Urges Stakeholders To Utilise Opportunities In Nigeria

Share

The senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged global stakeholders not to lament over Nigeria’s 11,866 abandoned mega projects.

Speaking at the 2024 Oxford Major Programme Management Conference, Ibrahim encouraged them to view this situation as a significant opportunity for sustainable development.

He noted that had these mega projects been successful, Nigeria might resemble the United Kingdom. However, he pointed to Ajaokuta, where the government has spent $11 billion over 43 years without producing steel.

The site has remained abandoned for those 43 years. The Senator also cited examples such as Malabo, Sure P, SAT One, and the National Library as part of Nigeria’s failed mega projects.

Ibrahim acknowledged that corruption is a critical issue but emphasised that it is not confined to Nigeria; it affects many significant projects across geo-centric politics.

“Yes, I recognise that corruption is a notable problem in Nigeria. “I have observed cost overruns and schedule delays in the UK Crossrail project, which has escalated from the estimated total cost of £14.8bn to £18.7 billion.

