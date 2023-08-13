Failed Professionals Jostle For Political Positions In Nigeria –Muoma

Chief Chuks Muoma, a former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is the Chairman of Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA). In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he gives reasons for leadership failure in Nigeria, explains the role of political leaders in creating unwholesome society in the country, berates South-East Governors for their failure in the zone and expresses dismay at the level of Executive dominance among the three tiers of government.

How do you rate a Nigerian democracy and politicians? Do you see any progress from your active political days? What I see in Nigeria is not progress. It’s retrogression because we’re going backwards and not forward. I must say that this is very unfortunate. It has never been perfect when it comes to getting the right people in leadership in this country, but it’s getting worse. As a young lawyer when I came back from my studies in the United Kingdom, I was very vibrant politically.

Soon thereafter, I realised that I could not be accommodated in Nigerian politics because I abhor corruption, fought against it and spoke against it. When I realised that I was a minority voice and that my security was even endangered, I quietly withdrew from politics to live a qui- et life and I am currently enjoying that quiet life very fulfilled. It may interest you to know that I was one of the foundation members of the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP).

I moved on from NPP to the National Republican Congress (NRC) and became the old Aba Local Government Chairman of the NRC. By then Aba had one local government. As time went on, I discovered that in Nigeria people go into politics because they need material wealth and I was not impressed. It wasn’t the idea I got in my training back then in the United Kingdom that one should go into politics to make money.

I equally discovered that Nigerians go into politics because they’ve failed in their respective professions. Look at your political class of today, who are they? How did they become leaders? What do you have in politics today? We have failed lawyers, failed engineers, failed doctors, failed administrators, failed accountants and all manners of failed people who run into politics because according to their respective views, it’s the easy way to make wealth. Since they’ve failed in their professions, there is only one option where they can gather there to make easy money and that’s Nigerian politics.

I don’t want too much money, but I’m satisfied. God has given me all I wanted and I live without anxiety. I had the temptation of such an un-necessary acquisition of wealth, but I rejected it. I’m a philosopher and at the age of 83, I’m not sick. To me, a happy life is a life of peace. I live without anxiety and fear. What can be better than that? Only with clean hands and positive thinking, you’ll always be happy. The best protection a man has is clean hands.

People go into politics because they’re constantly hungry. Not hungry to eat in its real meaning, but they want too much. Their ambition for material wealth is insatiable. It’s unhealthy. They want abundance all the time. They don’t want to be comfortable or rich. They want to be massively rich with too many houses everywhere. The quest for stupendous wealth is the problem of Nigerian politics.

Bola Tinubu is now the President of Nigeria. So far what’s your view about his administration? Do you see hope for Nigeria?

Well, I’ll always wish that Nigeria succeeds because I want a better country, but let me reiterate that the problem of Nigerians is that they’re never satisfied with what they have materially. What’s someone the age of Tinubu doing in the Presidential Villa of a country like Nigeria? Come on, are we really serious here? Just as I am now 82 going to 83 I’ll be nursing the idea of taking up a political position such as becoming a president? What will be my input?

What can I offer that a younger person I know cannot do better? Even though I’m still intelligent, do my advocacy in court and have a sharp memory, what am I going to acquire power for if not to get more wealth considering the dirty politics I see here? Is it really necessary for someone of my age to be in power right now? Is that fair to our younger generation? What happens to playing an advisory role?

These are the questions Nigerians should ask themselves whenever this desire for power takes over them. What’s Tinubu doing in Aso Rock to do? Listen, active presidents don’t sleep. Their phones are regularly on and busy with calls. Can Tinubu endure it? What are we even talking about here? People will always refer to Joe Biden without noting that the United States has a cleaner society than ours. I am sure that Nigerians can assess the current government experientially.

Nobody should tell anybody how the administration has been so far because it’s written all over everybody’s face despite how much anybody tries to pretend. Nigerians don’t need much lecture to know the performance so far. I don’t know why people look at themselves and do not realize that they’re ageing and need to step aside. It’s just selfishness and greed and look at where it has handed everyone. We’re all feeling it.

From the party primaries to the main campaigns, he insisted it was his turn to rule, what do you make of that?

That slogan “Emilokan” was enough to have stopped him in saner climes. Why would a man going into an election say it’s his turn to rule? The impression he created was that it was a prearranged election and that electorates have no choice or say. Is the presidency a divine right that somebody will insist that the Nigerian presidency is his turn? This is the problem we have here.

That campaign slogan should have stopped him in a country where things are normal so he can explain to the people how and where they gave him that right or had an agreement that it’s his turn to lead them. I repeat Emilo- kan should have disqualified Tinubu in a decent society because it means he’s incapable of leading Nigeria and is only doing so by arrangement. You don’t rule a country by arrangement.

Can you imagine people gathering to share leadership tenures among themselves with arrangements like “after me, it will be you and him”? What kind of a thing is that? Seriously the heavens will never forgive Buhari for the wrongs he did to this country. How can he go into an arrangement about the rulership and presidency of Nigeria as if it’s his personal property? He has ruled previously as a Military Head of State, why would he not be satisfied with that?

Let me see what he will do next. Let me see if he will go to Niger or Cameroon to rule them. Hasn’t he finished his rulership, is he not going to die like every other person one day? These are things some of the so-called politicians don’t think of. I don’t know why they’re too desperate for power when they’re aware they don’t know what to do with it when they get it.

Are you comfortable with the level of development you’ve seen from the South-East, are the Governors doing enough?

The Governors you’re talking about: what’s their family background? There are things people ignore that I don’t understand why they ignore such. A man from a poor background will always be afraid of poverty. Such a man’s sole ambition will never to be reduced again to his old background or where he’s coming from.

I think it was an American Philosopher, Waldo Ralph Emerson who said that “the Children of the poor having seen the deprivation of poverty look upon wealth as a thing of joy.” Apart from going to school, let all those Governors tell me their backgrounds. Is that all we need to make someone a Governor in our land? Really? What else do you expect from them? You already know why they’re in politics. You don’t go into leadership with the ambition of becoming wealthy.

It’s too bad to do so. God is against it. They don’t want to serve to better the lives of the people under them rather it’s to better their own lives more and more because they’re afraid of their past. All our South-East Governors are suffering from poverty consciousness. What poverty consciousness means is the fear of the poor of remaining poor and the fear of the rich of returning to poverty. So, both the poor and the rich are afraid of being poor. This is exactly what they’re all suffering from.

So, should everything remain this way, can’t the people do something?

Let me reiterate, we’re suffering from poverty consciousness. The poor people who are the electorate need money. Anybody can talk rubbish and give them money and they’ll vote for him, notwithstanding all the rubbish he said. You see, this consciousness of materialism is endemic in our society. How do we solve the problem of hunger and greed?

This is part of our problems. If the South-East people want serious development henceforth, they should vote for the character when choosing their governors, not because they’re given money or promised one thing or the other. I know that hunger is too much. I know that in a society where people are very hungry and desperate, there can’t be integrity. Our society is too materialistic. When we’re poor, we don’t want to remain poor and when we’re rich we don’t want to be poor.

We’re constantly afraid of poverty, but we can’t all be rich at the same time. It’s a matter of hard work, but Nigerian society is about money, maybe because there’s no social welfare programme. Where I was trained in England, there’s a Social Welfare Programme where those who are sick can be taken care of, if you’re unemployed there are some arrangements that will be made for you to at least eat.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo tried to introduce it but he was never appreciated because people wanted that money into their pockets. They never allowed him to achieve it. He died with that idea. Now we have greedy wolves as leaders looking for whom to swallow. The only solution is True Federalism, but they’ll not allow it.

Why do you think they’ll not allow true Federalism?

This is because they want everything to remain unitary so that more money will enter their individual pockets from the top. Why wouldn’t we emulate the true Federalism as they do in the United States of America? Why can’t we do what Germany does? Even in the United Kingdom, the components like Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland still have some reasonable autonomy politically and economically all in harmony for a strong Great Britain.

In Nigeria, the son and daughter of one poor man will jump at the opportunity of a political appointment to make himself, his family and friends permanently rich. Is that governance? Let me tell you, I’m staying here because I love Nigeria not that I’m making anything so much. And I want my children to always think home and still realise they’re Nigerians wherever they may be.

All my children and grandchildren are British Citizens but I want them to think home. However, I’ve refused to leave here. We all can- not run away. Some people must stay to rebuild this country. Who’ll make this country good for us, is it the Chinese or the Germans? The young men are after money and they’ll not allow us to give them advice and any child that doesn’t listen to advice, I’m sorry for him or her.

Why is the Igbo call for investment at home by Ohanaeze and many other Igbo groups looking dull?

I was the legal adviser for Ohanaeze for some years and that position gave me a better insight about the Igbos and probably Nigerians. The truth is that an average Nigerian, particularly the Igbo man will never go into anything that’ll not add money into his pocket.

The profit-driven mentality that income resources are more abundant outside is the problem. Igbo are enterprising. Any place you go and see only one black man, just tell him “kedu?” (how are you?), that is when you will realise he is Igbo. We are hard-working and love developing wherever we find ourselves.

I don’t think we have love for our own land. We build factories in Western Nigeria, and do the same in Northern Nigeria, but when we come to our own land, we’ll build beautiful houses. We don’t have love for our land.

But don’t you think it’s because of how viable other places are with available infrastructure?

Is Aba not a busy commercial city? Is Onitsha not a busy commercial centre? Is Port Harcourt not a busy commercial centre? Is Nnewi not a busy commercial centre? Don’t we have other cities around us here? Please let them stop talking non-sense.

The comfort I have today and got to the peak of my career did I get it from North or West? I was born in Aba here. My family has been here for over 105 years. My father was here and I grew up here. I decided to practice my profession in Aba.

I had all available offers to practice in Lagos and Abuja, but look at where I have gotten to today in everything. My family has roots here and this place has made me who I’m and I’ve contributed to its growth. I’m not an Ngwa man from Abia State here.

I’m an Oraifite man from Anambra State. I have friends everywhere, but I decided to remain here and be productive for the betterment of the Igbo man, the advancement of the Igbo race and Nigeria in general.

Other Nigerians accuse the Igbo of arrogance, is that not true?

As a young lawyer, I said during a programme on NTA that Nigeria is Igbophobic. Until other Nigerians begin to see the Igbo man as one with them and see the Igbo man who can afford to leave his land and come to their land to stay there and live as liberal… It’s a sign of love that one will even go to another man’s land and stay, but it’s still shocking that the other person still sees it differently.

This thing they talk about the Igbo man being arrogant and all that make me remember one Igbo proverb that says that some children went into the bush to fetch fire- wood. When one of them fetched more than the others, they accused that one he went to the evil forest to fetch his. This is exactly what hap- pens here. Where some go and fall when we go there and succeed they will liken it to the evil forest where we went to fetch our firewood.

My question for them is why wouldn’t they go to the same evil forest to fetch theirs? The Igbo man is disliked because of his enterprise, his industry and his perseverance. He goes to where people said there’s nothing and brings something out. That brings envy and all manner of jealousy. I said several years as a young lawyer that until Nigeria goes away from Igbophobia that Nigeria will not make any progress. I was a young lawyer when I said it and it was very Prophetic as you can see today.

Nigerians must change their consciousness and attitude towards the Igbos or we’ll remain where we’re. I say this with- out an apology to anybody. Some people whose names and identities are Igbo from some places are deceiving themselves that they’re not Igbos. I laugh because the people they’re trying to impress know them better and they’ll always re- mind them of their identity when the need be.

With the way FG/her agencies disregard court orders is the judiciary still the last hope of the common man?

There’s no rule of law in Nigeria. The rule of power and money is what is known in Nigeria. I’m glad that I’m sort of retiring. I have a son who’s a senior lawyer with big chambers in Abuja. He left it to his junior partners to manage and left for London to continue there. All efforts I made to bring him back he refused. He is also a solicitor of England and Wales. At times, I want to blame him, but some people will say I shouldn’t blame him because I’m inevitably here in Nigeria because of my age.

That’s what some people say. They said I should allow the young man to talk about his future as his profession will be a determinant factor in the pursuit of his future. Without seeming to be unpatriotic, nothing is happening in this country. At times patriotism may lead to stupidity. The truth is that nothing is happening in this country. Some people in this country are not guaranteed one meal a day. For me, I think Nigeria has more beggars than any country in the world.

This is a result of mis-governance and some people are leaving the country. Until we change our still of leadership we’ll keep losing sound minds that could have helped to make this place better. We’re going back every day. The judiciary is not independent. The politicians have refused to allow the judiciary to function properly. What about the Legislators and the Executive? How can anybody blame the judges that they can appoint and remove any day? Nobody is talking about Constitution in Nigeria.

There’s no separation of powers in Nigeria. In England, the Prime Minister doesn’t make appointments of Judges. The Lord Chancellor is in charge of judicial appointments, but it still passes through serious legal processes that have no influence of politicians or any one man boasting of that right to appoint. The process in Britain is very unique and it brings a serious independent judiciary. The Executive is in control of everything in Nigeria. They control the National Assembly.

This is why I said that only true Federalism and an independent and separate arm of government can save the country. I can agree with people who say that there’s no hope for the coming generation. The political class is greedy and is not willing to change. Just like this their move to intervene in Niger, I don’t support it. It’s their internal problem. When we had our own coups here, how many countries came?

Why are they rushing to put Niger in order? What about their own home? You want to restore a legitimate government in Nigeria. How legitimate are we here? Any Nigerian soldier that dies in Niger, the blood will be on the head of those that sent him and so shall it be.