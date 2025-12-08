Failed Coup: ECOWAS May Deploy Standby Force To Benin

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it will deploy its regional standby force to defend Benin Republic, if necessary, following a failed military coup in the country.

A statement issued by the commission yesterday in Abuja said ECOWAS condemned the failed coup, describing it as a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

It pledged to support the government and people of Benin Republic in all forms necessary, including military deployment in the country to defend its constitution and territorial integrity.

The statement said: “ECOWAS Commission has received with consternation reports of an attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin. “ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

“ECOWAS will support the government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin.”

While saluting the successful efforts of the government of Benin and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control, it called for the full respect of the country’s constitution. It said it would hold the leaders of the plot both individually and collectively responsable for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action.