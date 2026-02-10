Failed Airtime, Data: CBN, NCC Plan Audit Of Banks, Others

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have jointly issued an exposure draft of the national framework on failed airtime and data transactions, under which they are proposing to audit compliance with regulations by banks, telecom operators and other stakeholders.

According to the two regulators, the draft framework is aimed at addressing rising consumer complaints linked to failed airtime and data purchases where customers’ bank accounts are debited without successful service delivery.

Under the draft framework, the CBN and NCC will conduct compliance audits of stakeholders either jointly or individually at quarterly intervals or at other periods deemed necessary.

Specifically, the proposed audits will cover banks, mobile network operators, payment service providers, merchants and NCC-authorised licensees involved in airtime and data vending and will be aimed at verifying adherence to service level agreements, operational capacity and consumer protection obligations.

The regulators also plan to introduce routine audits of partners to confirm that only properly licensed and authorised entities are participating in airtime and data transactions. This measure is intended to curb system weaknesses arising from unlicensed intermediaries and poor integrations across platforms.

Furthermore, the framework empowers the CBN and NCC to impose penalties where breaches are identified, reinforcing enforcement beyond voluntary compliance. A key highlight of the proposed framework is the introduction of unified service level agreements with strict timelines for transaction processing and reversals.

For instance, for failed transactions, the draft mandates real-time notifications across banks, NCC-authorised licensees and mobile network operators, with automated reversals to customers expected within seconds once failure is confirmed.

In cases of unfulfilled airtime or data delivery, refunds are to be completed within 30 seconds in simulated or sandbox environments. The framework also limits transaction re-attempts by banks to a maximum of two, in order to prevent multiple debits during network downtimes. Customers are to be notified promptly of transaction status, including pending, failed or successful outcomes.