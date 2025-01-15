Fagbemi To Chair Presidential Panel On Prerogative Of Mercy

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) to be chaired by the Attirney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

This was done on Wednesday in the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

According to a press release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, Akume notes that the gesture was a significant step towards promoting justice, rehabilitation, and human rights in Nigeria.

The SGF who inaugurated the 15-member committee noted that: “Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) confers special powers of prerogative of mercy on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This power enables the President to grant pardon to any person convicted of an offence created by an Act of the National Assembly.”

He explained that the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy is an administrative body with the mandate to provide and facilitate a seamless and smooth exercise of power by the President.

Members of the committee include the Permanent Secretary, of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs; the Representative, of the Nigeria Police Force; and Representative of Nigerian Correctional Service; the Representative, National Human Rights Commission; the Representative, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Representative, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Other members of the Committee were: Justice Augustine B. Utsaha, Prof. Alkasum Abba; Chief Akinlolu Olujinmi, (SAN) and Prof. (Mrs) Nike Y. Sidikat Ijaiya Director, Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Secretary.

PACPM within its four (4) year tenure would play a critical role in supporting the dispensation of justice in relation to the decongestion of correctional facilities, particularly in ensuring that eligible and deserving prisoners and ex-convicts are recommended for the consideration of the President.

The Chairman of the panel, in his comments, assured the President that the committee would deliver adequately in assisting him to discharge his constitutional responsibility of granting pardon and clemency to convicts or ex-convicts in deserving cases and reintegrating them into society.

