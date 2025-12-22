Fagbemi: Tinubu Committed To Efficient, Accountable Justice Sector

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has said President Bola Tinubu is committed is committed to a justice sector that will deliver timely outcomes to Nigerians.

He said this at the launch of the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) by the Ministry of Justice in Abuja, where he also inaugurated the renovated staff clinic, sports centre, creche, and staff canteen.

The ECMS is a digital platform that enables the ministry to create, process, approve, store and retrieve official documents electronically. A statement by the ministry yesterday said the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack and the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba were among the personalities at the launch.

Fagbemi said the launch marked the ministry’s departure from the era of manual, unstructured information management. He said: “By digitizing our correspondence, emails, and legal documents, we are dismantling the bureaucratic bottlenecks that have historically slowed the wheels of justice.

“This transition to a paperless environment is a cornerstone of our digital transformation strategy, specifically aligned with Pillar 5 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25).