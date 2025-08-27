Fagbemi Tasks Law Review C’ttee On Consolidation Of Revised Laws

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has urged members of the Law of the Federation Review Committee, to consolidate on the progress made on the nations revised laws to ensure lasting legacy.

The Minister made this submission in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on Wednesday while speaking at the 3rd retreat of the committee for the review of the laws of the federation .

He said that President Bola Tinubu approved the inauguration of the committee, with a clear directive to review all existing laws, consolidate them, and remove obsolete provisions that no longer serve the people.

“The laws of the federation has served the nation since 2004 when it was last reviewed, let us consolidate the progress made and ensure that our revised laws stand the legacy of time”

“Strive and deliver legal framework that will ensure justice, eliminate obsolete law and promote ease of doing business”

Fagbemi noted that the first retreat of the committee was held in Ekitti State in 2024 while the second retreat took place in Abuja in April 2025 respectively.

Declaring the retreat open, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonuyi State, urged the committee for the review of the laws of the Federation, to create a body of laws that will protect the dignity of every citizen, encourage innovation, and secure the foundations of justice in the country.

“I urge the participants to deliberate with foresight, courage, inclusivity and allow their debates to rise above technicalities.

Nwifuru expressed optimism that when laws were clear, modern and just the country will make more progress.

“The laws you review and revise will shape the destiny of generations yet unborn, you are building a legal framework that must empower citizens, protect freedoms, foster economic growth, and guarantee fairness to all.”

“In those twenty-one years, Nigeria has experienced sweeping transformations, technological advancement that have redefined how we live and work”

In attendance at the event included Body of States Attorneys General, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice Mrs Beatrice Jeddy Agba, Chairman of the Law-Review Committee Mr Olawale Fapohunda, Co-Chairman Professor Dakas and Honourable Attorneys-General from the various States of the Federation among others.