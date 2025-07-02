Fagbemi Tasks Judges, Lawyers To Make Positive Impact On Nigeria’s Justice System

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has tasked Judges and lawyers to endeavour to make positive impacts on the nation’s justice system.

He pleaded that as ministers in the temple of justice, judges and lawyers must ensure that Nigerians and others who deserve justice are not unjustly denied justice.

Fagbemi made the call at a Valedictory Court Session in honour of the late Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Daniel Dantsoho Abutu.

Justice Abutu, who served as the 5th Chief Judge of the Federal High Court from September 4, 2009 to March 15, 2011, died on June 3, 2025.

At the valedictory court session, Fagbemi, who was represented by the Director, Civil Appeal, Federal Ministry of Justice, Tijani Gazali (SAN), called on stakeholders in the justice sector to make input to the ongoing reform initiatives of the Federal Government aimed at safeguarding rights and enabling socio economic development.

The AGF said that the late Chief Judge would fondly be remembered for his boldness, fearless and positive contributions to the country’s judiciary.

On his part, the Chief Judge, (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, described the late former chief judge as an impartial judge who left behind a legacy of extreme humility.