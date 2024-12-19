Fagbemi Faults Edo Assembly Over Suspension Of LG Chairs

Share

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Lateef Fagbemi has criticised the Edo State House of Assembly over the suspension of the Local Government Chairmen of the State.

Speaking on the development on Thursday, Fagbemi said the State Assembly lacks the constitutional right to suspend elected chairmen and vice chairmen of local governments in the state.

He said although he has limited facts on the political issue in Edo State, it was unlawful for the House of Assembly to exercise such power.

He said, “Although the facts of the case were still vague, it is unlawful for a state’s House of Assembly to suspend duly elected Local Government leaders.”

The Minister of Justice explained that the only organ with such power is the Legislature at the Local Government level.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday, passed a resolution suspending the Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the state’s 18 Local Government Areas for two months.

The House directed the leaders of the LGAs’ legislative arms to take over the leadership of their respective councils.

Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Legal Matters, Andrew Emwanta, in an interview on Wednesday said the suspension was in line with the Constitution.

Emwanta noted that former governors Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki suspended local council chairmen during their tenures.

