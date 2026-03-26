Fagbemi: Atiku’s Criticism Of OPL 245 Deal Driven By Self-Serving Interests

The Presidency has said that those opposed to the resolution of the protracted dispute on the OPL 245 by President Bola Tinubu were unpatriotic and selfish. The Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said this in a release made available to newsmen yesterday. Fagbemi was responding to criticism of the resolution by the former Vice President and the arrow head of the opposition, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the government decided to resolve the crisis in order to avoid further financial exposure and bring the asset to production. He disclosed that with commencement of operation, about 150 million barrels per day could be produced from the asset to boost the nation’s oil exploration.

Fagbemi wrote: “The decisive action taken by the current administration is aimed at resolving these longstanding issues, avoiding significant financial exposure, and creating the conditions necessary for the asset to be fully developed and brought into production. “The significance of this development cannot be overstated. OPL 245 is projected to contribute approximately 150,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s oil production capacity.

The project is designed around a large-scale floating production system and includes substantial gas export components linked to Nigeria LNG. For decades, OPL 245 symbolised unrealized national potential. The present resolution, achieved under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, transforms it into a viable and bankable development opportunity capable of delivering substantial economic and social benefits, including increased government revenue, enhanced energy security, and renewed investor confidence.

“Furthermore, the public should be guided by the most recent and authoritative judicial pronouncement on the matter. In Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited v. Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd (2025) 15 NWLR (Pt 2009) 551, the Court of Appeal dismissed Malabu’s challenge to the allocation of OPL 245 to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, holding that the action was statute-barred and constituted an abuse of court process.

“In light of the foregoing, it must be stated unequivocally that the ongoing opposition to this resolution is both revealing and deeply concerning. The persistence of these criticisms, despite clear legal, commercial, and national interest considerations, strongly suggests that they are driven not by patriotism or objective reasoning, but by undisclosed and self-serving interests.

“Those advancing such narratives must be understood for what they represent—an attempt to frustrate a lawful and strategic resolution that stands to unlock immense value for the Nigerian people. Their posture is not only misleading but ultimately inimical to the collective interest, as it seeks to deny over 200 million Nigerians the economic and developmental benefits of a critical national asset.” Fagbemi described Atiku’s comments on the resolution of the matter as misrepresentation of facts even as he explained the trajectory of the dispute on the oil block that spanned over 30 years.