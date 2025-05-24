Fagade Urges A’Ibom To Invest More In Tourism

Share

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to deepen its investment in the tourism sector, noting the immense returns it offers.

Fagade made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator (Mrs.) Akon Etim Eyakenyi, alongside the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) delegation comprising its Governing and Executive Council members and other stakeholders.

Commending the state for its impressive infrastructure and tourism strides, Fagade described Akwa Ibom as the “safest and most peaceful” state in Nigeria and a potential top destination for both local and international tourists.

“I am not a stranger in Akwa Ibom. I lived here for over five years, and I am proud to have contributed to the development of the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort. What has happened here in terms of infrastructure and tourism development is remarkable,” he said.

Fagade emphasized that Nigeria urgently needs tourism destinations that can ease the pressure on Lagos, adding,

“Akwa Ibom is no longer Nigeria’s best-kept secret. The rest of the country must know about the beauty and safety this state offers.”

He urged the Deputy Governor to leverage her office to attract more investors into the tourism and hospitality sector, stressing that tourism, after crude oil, offers one of the highest returns on investment.

“With NIHOTOUR’s support and the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in training and regulation, Akwa Ibom is well-positioned to become a tourism hub,” Fagade added.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Anietie Udofia, highlighted Governor Umo Eno’s commitment to transforming the state into a full-fledged tourism destination.

“Akwa Ibom has metamorphosed from a place people only visited to one they can now visit, stay, and enjoy.

That is why we now say ‘Visit Akwa Ibom,’ in the spirit of campaigns like ‘Visit Rwanda,’” Udofia said.

He welcomed the FTAN delegation and reaffirmed the ministry’s support for promoting tourism in the state.

Share