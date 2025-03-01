Fagade: NIHOTOUR’s new mandate is on regulation, not training

Share

FTAN cautions on implementation of Act

It is now official as the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Abisoye Fagade, has declared that the new man- date of the institute is that of a regulatory agency and no longer a training institute for the production of manpower for the tourism sector. This is as the leadership of the Feder- ation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has cautioned the DG on the im- plementation of this new policy direction, noting that there are conflicts and contra- dictions inherent in it that need to be re- solved and that this can only be through dialogue with the private sector and other stakeholders. Fagade made this position known when he recently played host to different stake- holders in the tourism sector in Abuja. At the session attended by the leadership of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrel- la body for private sector operators, the DG cleared the air on the matter, which in recent time has generated discussions in the sector. According to him, the change in focus is based on the new Act of NIHOTOUR signed into law in 2022 by former Nige- rian President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that the Act made it quite clear that NIHOTOUR is to regulate the opera- tions of personnel in the sector and not to train anymore. He said, “NIHOTOUR, as it is today, is no longer a training institute. NIHOTOUR has been given extra powers. The reason we are here today is to talk on how we can use this power to create an enabling envi- ronment for stakeholders to harness the opportunities.” Fagade stressed that during his tenure at the helms of affairs in the institute, he was determined to bring standards to the in- dustry, and that the main reason for calling for the meeting was to ask for collaboration from the tourism industry stakeholders. He said: “We must work together to bring standards to the industry.” Speaking at the meeting, the President of FTAN, Mr Nkereuwem Onung, while commending the new NIHOTOUR DG for his vision and tenacity to make a difference in the institute, praised the former Director General for working assiduously to make sure the new NIHOTOUR Act was passed and signed into law.

He said: “We are going to speak as a fami- ly. The federation was set up by government so that the private sector will have one voice, so that we do not work in isolation. While I commend the DG for his efforts, I want us to appreciate Alhaji Nura Kangiwa. If not for that DG, this present one will be looking for where to start from. “ When the laws of NIHOTOUR and NTDA were signed, we were taken aback as private sector. It is normal that when a man is appointed and when he comes into the new office, he would ask where is the law backing my office? They gave him a law, if you are the one, you would want to implement that.” However, Onung noted that in the new NIHOTOUR Act, the institute was overbur- dened with objectives and functions, and that NIHOTOUR was pushed to overreach its reasonable self. He disclosed that re- sponsibilities thrust on NIHOTOUR by the new Act are unwieldy, unpracticable and counter-productive. Onung also drew the attention of the DG to some of the challenges of being a regulato- ry agency, and some of the inherent conflicts between the Acts setting up the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the NIHOTOUR. Besides, FTAN president make copious reference to the Supreme Court judgement of 2013 between Lagos State government and the Federal Government.

The judgement of the Supreme Court, he noted, eroded the powers of the Federal Government and its agencies, such as NTDA and NIHOTOUR to have control over tourism except on matters of immigration. Thereby ceding power to control and leg- islate on tourism to the state governments. Following this development, he advised NIHOTOUR’s DG to tread with caution on the implementation of the Act, saying: “As a president, I have always said that if we follow this law, we will not develop tourism in Nigeria. ‘‘I always call for collaboration. As we are going to the National Council for Tourism and Culture, we are asking that the private sector with the Federal Government, will found a body that would allow both the pri- vate sector and the state (to collaborate) so that it will be easy for whatever you want to do from the ministry, agency or state ‘‘That is the way to go. For us, those were the observations made in respect to the new Act. The DG has a lot of lobbying to make, he has a lot of consultations to make. That is our position, and that is why I say this is a courageous DG.”

