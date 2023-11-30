FAE Boss Advocates Risk Management Practice In Manufacturing

Renowned industrialist and the Managing Director of FAE Limited, the largest envelope manufacturing company in West Africa, Princess ‘Layo Bakare Okeowo, has stressed the need for manufacturers to focus on mitigating risks in their production. Princess Okeowo made this known in an interview with New Telegraph during the 10th Anniversary of Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (AERMP), and 2023 Conference and Induction of new members in Lagos recently.

The managing director, who was one of the key recipients of the Fellow of AERMP at the event, explained that it was time for local manufacturers to take the issue of risk management practice seriously in their establishments, stressing they should no longer leave it in the hands of bankers. The renowned industrialist stated that the theme of the event: “ESG & Sustainabilty in Digital Age: Managing the Risks, Leveraging the Opportunities for Global Positioning & Relevance” was an eye opener as it has exposed her positively to issues concerning ESG and Risk management practice at workplace.

According to her, every industrialist and local manufacturers must imbibe his/herself to the culture of managing risk management practice effectively in order not to go down or out of manufacturing business in the advent of current tough economic conditions. Her words: “When it comes to risk management, I now know better about this key tropical issue in managing business successfully.

As a Fellow of AERMP now, definitely, I now have the knowledge of managing risk management mitigation and this would impact on my business in the way forward. Because as an industrialist, I have invested so much on machinery and I don’t want to go burst in my manufacturing business. “Now, I know that when it comes to risk management, it has not to be left with the banks. I now believe that even as an industrialist, risk management has to be part of what I have to imbibe as a culture in managing FAE Limited.”

On her advise to other manufacturers in the country she said: “The advice I have for other manufacturers like me is that risk management is not only when it comes to banks’ audits. Risk management is about everything you are doing including, manufacturing, so that, you don’t go burst at the end of the day after what we are going through in the economy nowadays, so you need to still remain on top of your business. “I think my fellow manufacturers and industrialists should not leave risk management to the bankers alone. We should look at it that in every business, risk must be managed and I know better now.”