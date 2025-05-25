Fadipe Holds 20th Founder’s Day

Share

The King of Peaceland Christian Church (Ayo Ni O), Akeja – Ota, Ogun State will on Saturday, May 31, 2025 hold a special thanksgiving service at the Ojoo – Awowo, Ogun State general headquarters of the Church in celebration of the 40th year ordination of the Baba Aladura General and the General Overseer of the Church, His Grace, Primate (Dr.) Adeleke Fadipe, and the 20th Founder’s Day of the King of Peaceland Christian Church worldwide.

Unveiling plans on the twin – celebration, themed ‘ The One Who Sent Me Is With Me – He Has Not Deserted Me’ (John 8: 29), Primate Fadipe said activities lined up for the programme will include special counselling, anniversary rally, special mid – week service, vigil, special thanksgiving service and entertainment of guests.

Throwing more lights on the event, Primate Fadipe stressed that while d anniversary rally took place yesterday, Saturday, May 24, the anniversary special counselling will hold from 8 am on Tuesday, May 27, a special anniversary mid – week service slated for 10m on Wednesday, May 28 and the anniversary special vigil scheduled for 11 pm on Thursday, May 29 – all at the Akeja – Ota International headquarters of the Church while the special anniversary thanksgiving service will hold at 10 am on Saturday, May 31 at the Ojoo – Awowo general headquarters of the Church.

He stated that the programmes will be graced by other anointed men of God, members of the Church from all the Nigerian and international branches, public and private industry players and guests.

The Cleric stressed that the Church will be celebrating the 40th year ordination and the 20th year founder’s day anniversaries in a special way as the Lord who called him to His vineyard 40 years ago and founded the Church 20 years ago has been faithful and has not left or abandoned him and the Church as He promised when the journey started.

Primate Fadipe noted that his 40-year sojourn in the ministry and the 20-year existence of the King of Peaceland Christian Church have been filled with unspeakable joy and divine fulfilment, hence the activities lined up to appreciate the Almighty for His constant grace, unwavering presence and unfailing love.

” The Almighty has been so magnanimous to the Church, which has grown from grace to grace, and the Church leaders who are daily been filled with the Holy Spirit that has granted us all discernment, wisdom and guidance that only His holy name be highly exalted”, said Primate

Speaking on the rally to herald the commencement of the activities for the event, the King of Peaceland Christian Church General Overseer explained that the Church decided to embark on a rally beginning from Sango – Ota through Onihale to Wasinmi with the understanding that it would not only create awareness on the twin – programmes, but to also improve the fitness of the Church members.

