Fading Gunners May Flounder Against Fulham

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are hanging by a thread, and Tuesday’s clash against Fulham could deal a final blow to their fading aspirations.

While Mikel Arteta’s side struggles for consistency, Marco Silva’s Fulham will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing FA Cup quarter-final exit.

Silva may have grievances over referee Darren England’s decision not to send off Palace’s Adam Wharton when the score was 0-0, but his team’s overall performance did not merit a victory.

Fulham, however, remain in the hunt for European football, sitting in eighth place with nine games to go. Just four points off fourth place, Silva’s side has plenty to play for and will not dwell on their FA Cup disappointment.

Adding to the intrigue, Tuesday’s match at the Emirates could feature three ex-Arsenal players in Fulham’s line-up, each with their own motivation to prove a point.

Fulham have enjoyed success against the Gunners in recent meetings, taking four points off them last season—results that ultimately played a role in Arsenal’s failed title challenge.

Arsenal’s title challenge appears to be on its last legs. Despite some stumbles from Liverpool, the Gunners have been unable to capitalize, dropping crucial points against West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United in their last four league games.

The return of Bukayo Saka from injury offers a glimmer of hope, but Arteta will likely use this game to get the young winger back to full match sharpness ahead of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

